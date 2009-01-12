John Dory Reservations

OBJECT OF DESIRE: A reservation for two at The John Dory, April Bloomfield’s brand new New York restaurant

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because if the delicious, hearty food at Bloomfield’s iconic West Village restaurant, The Spotted Pig, is any indication, her new venture will have us asking for seconds and a good-sized helping of dessert.

Reason #2: Because we can’t think of anything that would beat the winter blues as effectively as a heaping bowl of hot, tasty fish stew, filled with mussels, bay scallops, and strips of black bass.

Reason #3: Because the restaurant’s fascinating blog–chronicling every detail leading up to the restaurant’s opening from doorknobs to wall art–gives reason enough alone to go and check it out.