John Derian Crystal Dome Paperweights

Object Of Desire

John Derian Tree of Temperance Fallen Fruit crystal dome paperweights, $60, at johnderian.com

Reason #1

Because in light of Bernie Madoff’s already-legendary conviction (the corrupt, Ponzi-scheming financier is facing up to 150 years behind bars), we could all use a little reminder to do the right thing.

Reason #2

Because these heavy, luxe paperweights will look pretty sitting on your desk and, at the same time, help keep you honest in work and life.

Reason #3

Because your mother would (finally) approve.