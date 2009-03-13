John Derian Crystal Dome Paperweights

Object Of Desire
John Derian Tree of Temperance Fallen Fruit crystal dome paperweights, $60, at johnderian.com
Reason #1
Because in light of Bernie Madoff’s already-legendary conviction (the corrupt, Ponzi-scheming financier is facing up to 150 years behind bars), we could all use a little reminder to do the right thing.
Reason #2
Because these heavy, luxe paperweights will look pretty sitting on your desk and, at the same time, help keep you honest in work and life.
Reason #3
Because your mother would (finally) approve.