John Cena’s Net Worth Has Skyrocketed Since Becoming Peacemaker—Here’s How Much He Makes

As one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, it’s no surprise that John Cena’s net worth is so impressive. But what may be less well known to fans is just how much he makes today—plus, how much of it comes from ventures aside from wrestling.

Cena—whose full name is John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.—was born in April 1977 in West Newbury, Massachusetts. Cena was one of five boys born to John and Carol Cena. His older brother, Stephen, was born in 1974, making Cena the second eldest sibling to their other brothers Dan, Matt and Sean. As a teenager, Cena attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts before transferring to Cushing Academy. He went on to enroll at Springfield College after graduating from the private prep boarding school. During this time, Cena played on the college football team, where he was an NCAA Division III All-American center lineman. He wore the number 54, which he would eventually use again on his WWE gear.

After graduating from college in 1998 with a degree in exercise physiology, Cena began to pursue a career as a bodybuilder. At the time, Cena also started working as a limousine driver to make ends meet. He was 22 years old when he decided to enroll at Rick Bassman’s Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) Academy in California, where he trained to become a professional wrestler until March 2001. But before leaving the UPW, Cena also made his unofficial debut with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), known at the time as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). Over the next decade, Cena would land amongst the WWE’s most notable acts alongside pro wrestlers like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Signing with the WWE also presented Cena with the opportunity to branch into film and television. WWE Studios—a division of WWE that produces motion pictures—financed Cena’s first movie, The Marine, which premiered in 2006. His second film, 12 Rounds, was also produced by WWE Studios in 2009. Cena went on to star in comedies like 2015’s Trainwreck, Sisters and Daddy’s Home before reprising his role in Daddy’s Home 2 in 2017. In the same year, Cena appeared in the war drama The Wall. He also voiced characters in animated films, such as 2017’s Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania and Ferdinand.

Since then, Cena has landed leading roles in movies like 2018’s Transformers prequel, Bumblebee, along with 2019’s Playing With Fire, where he played fire superintendent Jake Carson. The actor also joined notable franchises—including Fast & Furious, in which he played the brother of Vin Diesel’s character in 2019’s F9, and the DC Comics universe, where he stars as superhero Peacemaker. Cena debuted the latter role in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, and reprises it in 2022’s standalone series spinoff Peacemaker on HBO Max.

Now that we know where Cena’s been—and where his career is headed—let’s dive into some details about John Cena’s net worth and salary throughout the years below.

What is John Cena’s WWE salary?

John Cena has been a pro wrestler with the WWE since the early 2000s. His first WWE match was a SmackDown! try-out against Mikey Richardson in October 2000, which he lost. He got a second chance the following year at another Smackdown! taping against Aaron Aguilera. This time, Cena won the match and went on to sign a developmental contract with the WWE.

In 2001, Cena was assigned to the Ohio Valley Wrestling division of the WWE, where he wrestled under the ring name “The Prototype” and held the OVW Heavyweight Championship title for three months in 2001. For the rest of the year, Cena tried out for the main WWE roster a total of four times before getting called up in 2002 alongside OVW’s legendary Class of 2002, which included Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and David Michael Batista Jr. He went on to make his WWE television debut in June 2002 on an episode of SmackDown!, where he answered an open challenge by Kurt Angle.

Cena quickly became a fan-favorite for rapping and trash-talking his opponents, landing the nickname “The Doctor of Thuganomics.” By 2004, Cena was a WWE Championship winner, a title he went on to win a number of times over the years. As of 2022, Cena has won the WWE Championship a record-holding 13 times. He is also a five-time United States Champion, a four-time world tag team champion, a two-time Royal Rumble match winner, a one-time Money in the Bank match winner.

After becoming a free agent in 2017, Cena has made part-time appearances with the WWE. But in 2021, the wrestler surprised fans when he announced a return to wrestling. “I didn’t want to really leave in the first place but I was faced with a bold choice and that bold choice is try your hand at another way of entertaining people through movies and television,” he told Forbes in August 2021. “But if you take that risk, then you can’t be on the WWE in a full capacity. I could speak maybe or I could be an announcer but you can’t participate. You can’t have matches because the insurance companies bound you to the production.”

“This is the first time,” he added. “I’ve been filming movies a lot and that’s why I’ve been away. This is the first time I got a break. I have this block of time, so instead of taking a deep breath and kind of letting it all sink in, I wanted to go home and see my family in WWE, so back to the ring I go!”

With Cena’s return to wrestling, many are curious to know how much Cena makes from the WWE. Well, according to The Mirror, John Cena’s WWE salary is an estimated $8.5 million per year. Keep in mind that this is only Cena’s base pay, so it’s possible that Cena’s salary from wrestling can turn out to be even higher depending on the season.

What is John Cena’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Cena’s net worth is an estimated $60 million as of 2022. In addition to his massive $8.5 million base salary from wrestling with the WWE, Cena’s net worth is made up of earnings from his many film and TV projects throughout the years. These include appearances in movies like 2018’s Bumblee, 2019’s F9, 2021’s The Suicide Squad and, of course, his first standalone DC spinoff in HBO Max’s Peacemaker in 2022.