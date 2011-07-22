Johan Lindberg and Moscot: Rebels With a Cause

An abandonment of conformity, a deliberate ignorance to trend and without a shred of care for consumer demand, Johan Lindeberg is blazing a new trail to seasonless dressing with his capsule collection, BLK DNM.

Inspired by downtown New York, Johan perfects wardrobe essentials such as the classic denim skinny, leather moto jackets, drama maxis and the perfect white tee. But what wardrobe would be complete without slick shades? Enter: Moscot. The most iconic eyewear brand in the industry who quickly found a kinship in Lindeberg’s design thus striking the coolest collabo since Theory and Theysken’s.

In line with BLK DENIM’s minimalist aesthetic the MOSCOT frames are aptly called SUNGLASS 1, 2 and 3. Each style is crafted with signature MOSCOT expertise and the Lindeberg attitude, which he describes as, “a sophisticated yet gritty image which is how I see New York right now.”

Each frame is reasonably priced at $295 and available for a limited time. Pop by the shop @ 237 Lafayette to give them a look and slip into Johan’s latest collection. But beware of the exhibitionist dressing rooms. What are those you ask? Well, you have to go to find out.

To learn more please visit BLK DNM or the BLK DNM store, located at 237 Lafayette Street, New York.