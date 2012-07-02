Joey Maalouf’s Beauty by Zodiac (With Tips!): July

Want to turn a drab crab into a 4th of July firecracker? Or perhaps you’re ready take the bull by the horns and transform those oh-so-stubborn locks into a wavy mane even a Leo, err, lion would envy? It’s celebrity hair and make-up artist Joey Maalouf to the rescue! Each month, our favorite beauty expert, reality TV star AND astrologer-in-training will be popping into the StyleCaster offices to pen his very own column. Expect lots of helpful beauty advice, pretty pics of his friends and great how-tos for those of you that need a little extra help with your “sign” language.

ARIES: This month, you find yourself extremely busy, so set fewer goals for yourself. To ensure that you’ll have plenty of time to spend on things that matter, rock a side braid — it takes just minutes and you’ll get a few days out of it.

“Side-Fishtail Braid”

– Collect your hair into a loose side ponytail and split into two sections.

– Take a small bit of your hair from the outer side of the right section and weave it into the opposite section on the left. Repeat on other side Alternate weaving back and fourth until you’ve reached a comfortable place.

– Secure ends with an elastic band. To give the look a more disheveled feel, give your braid a little tug to loosen up your braid.

TAURUS: There always comes a time when important decisions need to be made, and the last thing you want to think about is your vanity. Rock bold brows instead of a statement lip color — it will give your face a lift with all that stress you’re under.

“Bold Brows”

– Start with an eyebrow pencil a shade lighter then your natural strand. You’ll want to lightly shade because as you add color to your brows, your brows will become darker.

– Define your perfect shape, filling in your entire brow using light, feathering strokes. (Almost as if you are drawing little hairs.)

– Bring out your brow by combing upward with a clean mascara wand. This will fade any unnatural lines you’ve created.

GEMINI: The most annoying part about change is that it’s beyond your control. On the bright side, you have plenty of time — even if it doesn’t feel that way. While you re-adjust to a new reality doll yourself up a bit. You never know who you might run into.

“Doll Face”

– Enhance your eyes with volume mascara, starting at the base of your lashes and gently move wand side to side as you go upward. This will give you a doll-like, separated look.

– For a rosy cheek effect: Use a dusty pink blush sweeping the brush from the apple of the cheek to the cheekbone.

– Directly apply the tip of a hot pink gloss over the center of your lips. Then use your finger to soften the edges and blend the color.

CANCER: When you look in the mirror, are you happy with the choices you’ve made thus far? You’re one to follow your heart, but just make sure your brain is active in the decision process and things will move right along. In between all that internal work, find a way to have some fun!

“Sexy and Soft”

– Using a tinted moisturizer all over the face will giving you a candlelight glow all evening long.

– To create dramatic eyes, use black eye shadow, mascara, and liner. Dust the black shadow in the crease of the eye and outliner the bottom lash line in the same color. Then take black eyeliner into the inside bottom lash line. Finally, add three coats of mascara.

– Take a shimmer-less bronzer to your cheekbone, and wear a soft pink lip with a touch of shine.

LEO: All work and no play will have your wheels turning, so make sure to find some well-deserved release this month. You’ve earned it! All the world is your stage, so give them a show.

“Wild Side”

– Using a black pencil eyeliner, line the top lash line, slightly lifting up when you get to the outside corner. Then line the bottom lash line from the bottom outside corner going three quarters of the way in.

– Take a glitter shadow in a rose gold, and using your index finger, press the glitter into the center of you eyelid, blending it slightly over your whole lid.

– Wear an electric red lip color, applying it on your entire lip. Then, apply a shimmering gold lip gloss to the inside of the lip on the top and bottom.

VIRGO: The truth shall set you free, but be careful with whom you share information. When it’s broadcast to the wrong individual, it can create a huge drama — and girl, we don’t want no drama.

“The Cat Eye”

– Make sure to lightly conceal the eye lid and powder it until it’s completely matte. For a perfect application of eyeliner, it’s all about the texture of the product. You need an eye-liner that has a bit more of a stiff texture as opposed to a smudge.

– I always apply the liner from the out side in. I start with the wing first. Because it’s the thickest part of the liner, you can go as thick as want, but the key to making it look flawless is to gradually go thinner as you get closer to the inside corner.

– I use the pencil as a bit of a stencil. I like to layer eyeliner by tracing it with a liquid in the same color to seal it and prevent it from smudging. This makes it that much more picture-perfect.

LIBRA: Great things are headed your way and they’re coming in full force. Make sure you’re happy with your appearance because your confidence is what will take you to the next level. Keeps things clean and let your personality to the talking.

“Clean and Professional”

– Start out with a cream based concealer patting it in a down ward motion only covering any imperfections (less is more). Follow it by using a colorless powder to keep the concealer in place.

– Next: Defining your brows is a great way to frame your face. Fill in your brows with a pencil in a shade lighter then your natural strands — this will give a softer effect. Take light strokes in an upward motion across the whole brow.

– Last: Apply a strong coat of mascara and a lip color a couple shades darker then your natural lip.

SCORPIO: You are getting a lot of insight into past mistakes you have made that you definitely won’t make again. It is very important to repair open wounds. By the end of the month, you will feel glamorously rebalanced hopefully with hair to match.

“Glamorously Wavy Hair”

– Put your hair in a high ponytail and section the tail into 3-4 parts depending on the thickness of your hair. Then take a preheated curling iron to each section and wrap the hair around the iron.

– Take the hair out of the ponytail and shake the curls out with some spray.

– Take a few pieces in the front and wrap them around the iron just to make it look that much more picture-perfect.

SAGITTARIUS: Close your eyes and count to 10 … The first thing that comes to mind is exactly what you should be doing. It’s taken a lot for you to over come your fears of success, but if you ask anyone, you already are successful.

“Top Knot”

– On unwashed hair, take a bristol brush and slick hair into a tight high ponytail and secure with elastic band.

– Lift up the ponytail and tease the hair, then twist it until the hair start to coil down to the elastic band. Place a bobby pins to secure the hair into the desired shape.

– Spray a generous amount of hair spray to make sure the knot stays in place.

CAPRICORN: If the energy you’re putting out is not giving you the return you’re looking for, let go of some unwanted responsibilities — you’ll have a lot more to give yourself. Calm, cool, and collected is your usual approach, but this month be vibrant!

“Luxe Curls”

– On freshly blow-dried hair, spray a heat-safe spray to give the hair extra shine and protect the hair from the heat.

– Take a one-inch curling iron to medium-sized sections, laying your curling iron on top of your hair an inch from the roots and wrapping the hair away from your face. Leave a 1/2-inch of the ends out, which will give it a more modern feeling.

– Once you’ve curled every piece, take a dime-size dollop of dry pomade and rub it together in your hands, then smooth out any fly-aways on your root. Then take a vent brush and brush out the curls to give you a movie star effect.

AQUARIUS: Your unique insight may come in handy to a few loyal friends, but don’t get swallowed up by their negative emotions. Change the way you’ve been reacting to these situations and they’ll end up less dramatic. Keep things effortless.

“Effortless Updo”

– First, section off the front of your hair (where you would naturally cut bangs) and leave a few pieces by the ears out as well. Then pull the rest of your hair back into a low ponytail.

– Once your ponytail is secure, take your fingers to the crown of your head and delicately lift up the hair to create volume. Spray lightly with hair spray to lock it into place.

– Divide the ponytail into two sections and simply tie it into a knot twice. Take you middle and index finger and place them under the knots and roll the hair a few times until your fingers reach the nape. Wrap the left-over hair around and secure with as many bobby pins as needed.

PISCES: Lately you’ve been very impulsive. Even when your mind is clear on what’s exactly wrong, it doesn’t actually relay when you explain it to others. Make sure to think things through and be straight-forward.

“Straight and Shiny”

– Squeeze a quarter-size of styling cream into your palms and make sure to focus the product on the locks that are most visible. This will give you the shiniest results.

– Section the hair into four to six sections — the smaller your sections, the more perfectly straight and radiant the outcome. Take a flat iron to each section from the root to the ends at a medium/high heat, combing the section as you flat-iron down.

– Once you’ve flat-ironed every section, spray a couple of squirts of anti-frizz serum to your palms and work it into the ends of the hair. This will make the hair look piece-y and give you lots of movement.