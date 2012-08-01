Joey Maalouf’s Beauty by Zodiac: August

Want to turn a drab crab into a 4th of July firecracker? Or perhaps you’re ready take the bull by the horns and transform those oh-so-stubborn locks into a wavy mane even a Leo, err, lion would envy? It’s celebrity hair and make-up artist Joey Maalouf to the rescue! Each month, our favorite beauty expert, reality TV star AND astrologer-in-training will be popping into the StyleCaster offices to pen his very own column. Expect lots of helpful beauty advice, pretty pics of his friends and great how-tos for those of you that need a little extra help with your “sign” language.

ARIES: Your frustration runs high in the middle of this month, but don’t freak out. You just need to calm down and regain your energy and accept that you have responsibilities. Having fun is everything, but so is your future. You won’t feel stuck for too long, make a hair cut and color appointment. I think a change will do you good.

TAURUS: You’re getting on everyone’s nerves! This month you may have to step up to the plate and tell loved ones what’s really going on with you. You’ll be surprised how kind your friends are when you release the truth. Throw some more exercise into your schedule to help you brush off any excess stress.

GEMINI: Look at you, letting go and flying by the seat of your pants, things are getting better and better for you as this year progresses. You should be proud of opening up and allowing new people into your life and allowing the experience to guide you. Someone may start to misbehave,which can create a few dramatic issues. Keep calm and begin to set a few important boundaries.

CANCER: Clean up on aisle five … You enter this month with a clear mind and ready to make major changes. Focus all your energy to reach for the stars and finally grab

hold of what you’ve been so longing for. Stay away from people who know exactly how to manipulate you. You need your clarity to complete the amazing things coming for you — fulfillment is on its way.

LEO: You are completely misunderstood — the people you’re surrounded by don’t see your special talents. You’ve been struggling with this for years, but no one is going to come to your rescue. You must realize that it’s your lack of clarity that creates these issues and the time has come to defend your ideas! When this all syncs together you will be a force to be reckoned with. Approach this month as soft and practical as you can.

VIRGO: Life has a funny way of repeating itself, except this time around you’re both the wiser. Don’t look back to negative feelings for forgiveness, and emotional recovery will lead you into enjoying every moment. You can’t just pretend you’re starting over like you just met again for the first time. You are clouded by too many relationship wounds that you’re afraid to own up to. Give peace a chance, but have an exit strategy.

LIBRA: This month brings you every emotion — the good and bad — but somehow, you’re not confused. Just try to find the balance within the entire mix. Keep yourself guarded, as new people and those from your past will test you. Just don’t hide your feelings because your truest self will get rid of any unwanted company. All I can say is roll with the punches!

SCORPIO: You have no need to feel insecure as you climb the ladder of success. You need to find a balance that you’re comfortable with between you home and work life. Be strategic about your plans around the 19th and you will find the outcome highly productive. By the end of the month you’ll be feeling gorgeous; Try new things with your wardrobe to make you look the part!

SAGITTARIUS: Your workload is not weighing you down, but you have no time to waste. It’s the perfect amount and you finally have a great flow and have built the stamina to keep things in order. It’s all about trusting your instincts and being patient with your self. Now all you have to do is add a little fun and humor into the picture.

CAPRICORN: Success is within your reach, but the missing piece to the puzzle will come from a partner who will point out what you are not seeing. Seek out people who will tell you the truth instead of what you want to hear. You will turn a vague idea into a major opportunity, so be aware of tiny details that can make it extraordinary. It will take all your street smarts, but you have exactly what it takes to make it work.

AQUARIUS: This just in: You are ahead of the curve, but you just need to come back to reality enough for people to not think you’re cray-cray. Slow your roll and simplify your words so people can understand exactly what it is you’re envisioning. You’re in your element at the moment and finally your work life is a piece of cake. Success is a wonderful mixture of profit and pleasure.

PISCES: New relationships are a wonderful escape from reality, but dancing in the dark can only last so long before you feel lost. Wake up enough to be sure that the other person doesn’t have an ulterior motive. Instead of rushing into things, set some boundaries and take the time to build each other’s trust. Approach this as if it isn’t everlasting and keep your imagination wide open. That way, the magic will stay put.