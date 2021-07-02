Meet New York City’s New Go-To Brand For Chic, Affordable Jewelry

Scroll To See More Images

I was never a jewelry girl before the pandemic, but when I could no longer dress up on the daily, at-home accessorizing became an absolute essential. Putting on my rings in the morning and layering up some necklaces to wear for a Zoom call became the highlights of my morning! Now that fashion is back and my sartorial itch has been scratched, I find I’m still leaning into jewelry more than ever before—and lucky me, I’ve found a new favorite brand for cool pieces that has yet to blown up on TikTok. But it’s only a matter of time! Let me be the first to give JOEYBABY a well-deserved hype-up.

Plenty of people started up creative businesses during the pandemic, including AAPI designer and recent immigrant, Joey Wong, who was also seven months pregnant when she decided to turn her hobby into a full-blown biz. “This was just as much an outlet for my creativity as a wish to start a business,” Wong tells STYLECASTER. “My first signature piece was a rose gold beaded mask chain, which I saw as a way to elevate a niche market that was otherwise dominated by crafty or childish designs.” After her chain received praise on NBC’s TODAY Show, Wong knew she may be onto something.

“Being pregnant, a new mom and a new immigrant in the US made me doubt myself every time I made a decision for the business. I didn’t know that I could start a jewelry brand shortly after I arrived in NYC, during Covid,” she admits. “The process was not always easy and I had to take a few leaps of faith along the way. JOEYBABY has grown a lot in the last year and when I look back, I can only say ‘WOW’.”

Neither as classically timeless as Mejuri’s gold chains nor as fleetingly trendy as Martha Calvo’s summer camp-inspired beads, JOEYBABY stands out for its perfect blend of elegance and quirk. The pieces I own are absolutely beautiful, but the fun messages they display (“IG STALKER,” “BITCH,” “DRAMA”) keep you on your toes.

“I purposely use only gold letter beads for personalization, so if I want to create a kitschy message, it won’t be too obvious and you have to get really close to be able to see the letters,” says Wong.

“There is a story behind each design and I love the way that you can use personalized jewelry as a message to express yourself in a JOEYBABY style—you have to be close enough to see and feel my feelings.”

Of course, I had to know if Wong had a special appreciation for pearls, given that the majority of her pieces feature freshwater pearls throughout their designs. “Yes, I have some fine jewelry Japanese pearl necklaces that I received from my sisters on my wedding day,” she shares.

“I am in love with them, but I feel like they are too fancy and delicate to wear every day, so I have only worn them on special occasions,” she explains. “I get a lot of inspiration from traditional pearl jewelry designs and I am aiming to create pieces that are more contemporary so that you can wear them every day, at the office or at the beach.”

In my humble opinion, she absolutely nailed it. Read on to shop some of JOEYBABY’s best-selling pieces and snag yourself a few fun standouts for summer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Amber Necklace

If you like a pop of color in between your pearls, the 18k gold plated Amber Necklace with freshwater pearls is for you. Wong also says that this is the brand’s best-seller: “It is so versatile and adds a bit of color to every look,” she says.

Karen Bracelet

Perhaps my all-time favorite piece is this freshwater pearl bracelet with the word “BITCH” on alphabet beads. Could a more perfect item exist?

Feng Shui Earrings

Yin Yang symbols are definitely having a moment, so these 18k gold plated freshwater pearl earrings are a no-brainer.

Fear Necklace

This necklace says “UNFOLLOW,” which to me is the greatest thing ever, but if you’d rather it say soomething else, you have the option to get it personalized.

Lone Ring

I can’t tell you the amount of people who have complimented me on this ring already. And for just $25?! Choose your initial or go sans-charm for just the freshwater pearls.

Chili Necklace

I’ve been seeing these little chili charms everywhere lately, but I love the way Joey Baby did theirs in pink with this half-and-half mix of 18k gold plated chain and freshwater pearls.

Lena Necklace

If the kitchy word pieces aren’t your thing, the gorgeous Lena Necklace will wow you with its brilliant blue clay beads and a large freshwater pearl at the center.