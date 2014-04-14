Joe Zee Is Leaving Elle to Join Yahoo Fashion

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who has already signed on a number of huge names to her growing team—including Bobbi Brown as beauty editor, Vulture’s Josh Wolk as entertainment editor, and David Pogue as tech editor—just made another major poach: She’s officially nabbed Elle creative director and super-stylist Joe Zee to join as Yahoo Fashion’s editor-in-chief and executive creative officer.

“I have always embraced technology and innovation in everything I do — from making a magazine, to executive producing and hosting my television shows, to writing my books,” Zee said in a statement. “So, the chance to combine all of these passions at Yahoo during a period of tremendous innovation and transformation is a dream.”

According to the release, Zee will head up the “vision, creative direction and development of the new Yahoo Fashion digital magazine,” in addition to contributing everyday content to Yahoo’s forthcoming video series. Zee will also serve as editor-at-large for the beauty side of the house, collaborating with Bobbi Brown.

No word yet on who, if anyone, will replace Zee at Elle. Considering that Mayer has grabbed so many huge names to build out her team, all eyes will be on Yahoo to see if they can keep up with other major players in the ever-changing digital landscape.