Joe Zee Will Kick Off The State of Style Summit on October 11th

We’re big Joe Zee fans. When Olivia Palermo and Erin Kaplan duked it out on national TV rose up through the ranks at Elle, we all watched with admiration as he used his charm and creativity to mentor both. We loved the playful sense of humor he showed in the summer of 2010 when he wore Chanel’s wild-looking fur suit all over New York. We cheered when he coached the preppy rebel rousers of Unruly Heir re-launch their collection on his brand new show, “All On the Line,” which airs on the Sundance Channel.

Needless to say, we’re more than thrilled to announce that Zee will be one of the stars gracing the stage of the 92nd Street Y with us.

It’s true! Joe Zee will kick off the State of Style Summit , and you, lovely reader, can snag your ticket right here.

As a refresher, the State of Style Summit unites some of the coolest leaders in the industry to discuss the future of style and new media, all at a world-renowned cultural center. Joe Zee will be the first in a line-up that includes the likes of Robert Verdi, Patrick McMullan, the star of E! Scouted, and the brains behind brands like C. Wonder and Rebecca Minkoff. Definitely get your tickets today before they sell out!

The Details:

Who: StyleCaster and the 92nd Street Y

What: The 2nd semi-annual State of Style Summit

When: Thursday, October 11, 2012. 10 AM – 6 PM ET

Where: 92YTribeca, 200 Hudson St, NYC

Tickets: Tickets are available here at 92Y.org. All proceeds from the State of Style Summit benefit 92nd Street Y.

Questions? Email Meghan.Cross@StyleCaster.com