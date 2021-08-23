Here’s How Kendall Affects Joe & Serena P.’s Relationship on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Given their love triangle with Kendall, Bachelor Nation members want to know if Joe and Serena P. from Bachelor in Paradise season 7 are still together and engaged or if their drama was too much for their relationship.

Joe and Serena P. are two of 30-plus contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which premiered in August. The show, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, follows contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love. Bachelor in Paradise season 7—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. The resort is the same location Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at since season 2.

While the location is the same, the host will be different. After former host Chris Harrison quit the Bachelor franchise in June following his racism scandal with Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Matt James, ABC announced that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 would be hosted by a rotating roster of celebrities that includes David Spade, Titus Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

As for what to expect this season of Bachelor in Paradise, bartender Wells Adams told Us Weekly in July that there will be a lot of drama and romance. “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything,” he said. “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

But back to Joe and Serena P. Are Joe and Serena P. from Bachelor in Paradise season 7 engaged and still together? Read on to find out what happens to them after their love triangle with Kendall.

Who is Joe from Bachelor in Paradise?

Joe Amabile, a 35-year-old grocery store owner from Chicago, Illinois, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin. He was eliminated on night one, but went viral when he ran into Becca at Bloomingdale’s months after his elimination. Joe was also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, where he had a relationship with Kendall Long, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Arie Luyendyk Jr. Joe and Kendall broke up before the finale and left Bachelor in Paradise single. They got back together before the “After the Final Rose” special and dated for two years before their split in January 2020.

Joe graduated from Holy Cross High School and is a part-owner of Eric’s Food Center in Chicago, which is how he got the nickname “Grocery Store Joe.” Joe was also a contestant on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, where he was partnered with Jenna Johnson and was eliminated in 5th place.

Who is Serena P. from Bachelor in Paradise?

Serena Pitt, a 23-year-old publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. She quit in the final four after her family expressed their concerns about Matt during her Hometown Date.

Serena P.‘s most recent job was as an intern at Macintyre Communications in Canada, where she worked at from August 2020 to March 2021, according to her Linkedin. Before that, she was a brand ambassador for Cotton Candy Even Staffing Inc. in Toronto, an intern at LOCAL Magazine in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and a swimming instructor at Superfin Aquatics in Markham, Ontario. She graduated from George Brown College in Toronto in 2020 with a postgraduate certificate in sport and even marketing. She earned a bachelor’s of arts from Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, in 2019 with a degree in communication studies and business management.

For her Bachelor bio, Serena P. said that she doesn’t care about age in relationship, which may make sense of her and Joe’s 12-year age difference. “For as long as she can remember, Serena P. has been a believer that no matter what your age is, when you know, you know,” her bio reads. “Serena P. has always led a disciplined lifestyle and says she has never really taken the time to pursue true love, but now, this typically logical thinker is throwing her rulebook out the window and is ready to meet the man of her dreams. Serena P. is looking to find a man who will enjoy spending quality time with her—whether they are having beers at a low-key bar or sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors’ game.”

Her bio continues, “For her, it’s all about having fun and growing in life together. Serena P. needs a man with ambition who will be her teammate in life. He also HAS to be willing to share his food with her saying, ‘If they don’t let me taste their food, I don’t know if the relationship could survive.’ Serena P. knows true love is real but is waiting to find it.”

For her fun facts, Serena P. listed the following:

– Serena P. says she is chronically hangry.

– Serena P. would love to have a pet chicken so she could have a pet and an endless supply of eggs all in one.

– Learning how to change a tire is at the top of Serena P.’s bucket list.

Why did Joe and Kendall break up after Bachelor in Paradise?

Joe and Kendall met in the summer of 2018 on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. They broke up before the finale but got back together in September 2018 during the “After the Final Rose” special. They moved in to an apartment together in Los Angeles in April 2019. They announced their split in January 2020.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.” After their breakup, Kendall revealed to a fan that she wanted to marry Joe. “I loved him enough to see a marriage and a future,” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2020, Kendall revealed that she and Joe broke up because he wanted to live in Chicago while she wanted to stay in L.A. “Ultimately, Joe foresaw his happiness and work in Chicago, and I can’t resent him because of that. And for me, I just never foresaw a future there,” she said. “I think that it became an ultimatum within itself, where either I move to Chicago or we break up, and I didn’t really wanna have a relationship like that.”

Kendall is also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, where she creates a love triangle between her, Joe and Serena P. In the end, though, Kendall and Joe do not get back together. She has a romance with Ivan Hall, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, before leaving Bachelor in Paradise single, according to Reality Steve.

Are Joe and Serena P. from Bachelor in Paradise still together and engaged?

So are Joe and Serena P. still together and engaged after Bachelor in Paradise season 7? The answer is yes. Joe and Serena P. are one of three couples who got engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale. The other couples are Kenny and Mari, and Maurissa and Riley. (Click here for more about Bachelor in Paradise season 7’s winners.) According to Reality Steve, Joe and Serena P. are still together. He even tweeted a photo of them in July by a pool together, which confirmed that they’re still dating after Bachelor in Paradise. For more Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers, click here.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.