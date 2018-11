I don’t know about you but I certainly do NOT need to be reminded that the Jonas Brothers’ new album Lines, Vines and Trying Times is slated for release in two (painfully and agonizingly long) weeks.

However, if you don’t have June 16th on your Jonas Brothers calendar circled repeatedly with a heart, Joe Jonas is promoting his new album and– Holy promise ring! He’s prancing around in a uni-tard and doing Beyonce’s Single Ladies dance.