Joe Jonas Tells the Story of Losing His Virginity to Ashley Greene

Joe Jonas was pretty forthcoming in a new “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Reddit. In fact, there was little he held back, including the story of losing his virginity (to Ashley Greene).”I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley. You can probably just Google it. It’s pretty easy to figure out,” he said.

He added that the story behind his first time was “quite the great story”: “I didn’t have any condoms, so I went to our drummer, Jack’s room, who was my roommate at the time and I demolished his room looking for them,” Jonas said. “Found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished because I was in dire need. Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids.”

He was just as candid when he was asked if it’s true that he’s “the Jonas Bro thats hangin the most meat in his skinny jeans” (ew). “I like to think so,” Jonas replied. “Although, it’s not often that I’m in a locker room or shower with my brothers, so I couldn’t really tell you. But, I’d like the internet to believe that I’m still killin’ it.”

He didn’t stop there. When asked, “Did you have a boner 100% of the time while filming the Body Moves music video?” (Reddit members don’t really mince their words), he admitted, “There was definitely some half-chubbing going on during the video,” which he shot with Charlotte McKinney. “I wouldn’t say a full-blown boner, but I would say a halfie.”

“I mean, it’s kind of hard not to in that situation, especially when you’re trying to be intimate, and also they put us in an elevator, me and Charlotte McKinney, who I’m sure Reddit is very familiar with,” he continued of shooting the video for the song, which also stars fellow DNCE band members Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee. “They put her in an elevator with me, and then they had kind of a hidden camera filming this whole time,” Jonas said. “I had a great time doing the video.” Clearly.

To round things out, he added that Ashley Graham had a hilarious tactic for breaking the ice on the set of the “Toothbrush” visual. “During our ‘Toothbrush’ video, I worked with Ashley Graham, and the first thing out of her mouth—I never told anybody this—she actually said, ‘If you get a boner, I’m gonna start to laugh,’ so that was how she broke the ice to get us comfortable on set,” he said.

It’s definitely true that both videos rate high on the sex factor, especially “Body Moves,” which dropped yesterday. Scroll down to watch them both—but one obvious caveat: NSFW!