Joe Jonas Almost Kissed Sophie Turner’s Stunt Double—Big Mistake, Huge

We’re well aware by now that Joe Jonas loves Sophie Turner almost as much as he loves her hit series, Game of Thrones. He is probably super thankful he found such a unique, talented, loving woman to call his wife. But uhh…turns out Joe Jonas almost kissed Sophie Turner’s stunt double on set one time, thinking it was his fiancé! We know Turner is the most unique, gorgeous unicorn there is but her stunt double is literally meant to look exactly like her. So we don’t blame Jonas for getting a bit confused. Although—yikes! Can you imagine if it’d actually happened? Luckily Jonas noticed his mistake quickly and escaped the situation before it got super weird.

“On Game of Thrones I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me,” Turner explained on the Australian Smallzy’s Surgery podcast. “It was insane. Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss, and then he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry! It’s not Sophie!’”

Oh well—no harm, no foul. And luckily, Turner’s stunt doubles on her latest film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, don’t resemble the 23-year-old actress nearly as much. “I actually had two [stunt doubles] because my first one broke her ankle. They are truly amazing,” she said. “[But] they don’t really look like me. First of all, they’re much fitter, have much more muscle and [are] just better-looking aesthetically, in general.”

He is a very proud new husband, and both of them have individually been so supportive of one another’s careers. Turner they’re each other’s biggest fans.

“I’m really excited for him, and it’s an exciting time for the both of us,” she told Smallzy. “Obviously I’m his biggest cheerleader and he is mine, so I think we’re both excited for each other’s projects more than our own.”

"I'm really excited for him, and it's an exciting time for the both of us," she told Smallzy. "Obviously I'm his biggest cheerleader and he is mine, so I think we're both excited for each other's projects more than our own."

Jonas has his own *Cool* stuff going—what with reunited with the Jonas Brothers and all. And apparently, Turner was one of the main reasons the band got back together—pretty cool.