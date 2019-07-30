Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Got Matching Tattoos In Honor Of Their Dog—We’re Sobbing

A dog is a man’s best friend. And nothing could be truer for these newlyweds. The couple tragically lost their dog, Waldo Picasso, earlier this month in what Jonas’ rep called, a “freak accident” in New York City. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ matching Waldo dog tattoos are a way to remember their sweet pup.

The couple added the adorable Alaskan Klee Kai pup to their family earlier spring. Sadly, Waldo was struck by a car while on a dog walk in the streets of Manhattan. According to TMZ, Turner and Jonas’ dog was out with their walker when “the dog got spooked by a pedestrian, broke free, ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle.”

The newlyweds just got home from celebrating their honeymoon. The pair tied the knot earlier this year—first with a surprise wedding in Vegas and then with their planned ceremony in France. The loss of their puppy has hit the new little family hard. But leave it to Jonas and Turner to find the perfect way to honor and remember Waldo. The couple got matching tattoos of their little dog’s face. Jonas shared a photo on his Instagram writing, “R.I.P. my little angel.” We’re sobbing, it’s fine. And you know why it’s fine? Because we know these two will pull through. Losing a pet is always difficult, especially in a complete accident, and with one so young. But luckily, these two seem to have a great support system with each other. They can grieve and mourn together. And then move on, while always keeping Waldo close to their hearts.

Their family is also showing them some serious support, both in-person (we assume) and on social media. Joe’s little brother, Nick, commented on his Instagram, “🙏🏼.” Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas both went with a simple red heart, “❤️.” Turner’s recent Dark Phoenix co-star went with a red heart too, adding “I’m so sorry.” Aw.

In addition to getting matching tattoos, the couple has also sought therapy to process the sudden loss of their puppy. TMZ reported that “they delayed filing the report because they were so torn up, they had to go to a therapist after the incident.” Completely understandable. And also, absolutely the healthy way to process everything. We’re sending you love, Sophie & Joe!