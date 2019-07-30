Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Got Matching Tattoos In Honor Of Their Dog—We’re Sobbing

A dog is a man’s best friend. And nothing could be truer for these newlyweds. The couple tragically lost their dog, Waldo Picasso, earlier this month in what Jonas’ rep called, a “freak accident” in New York City. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ matching Waldo dog tattoos are a way to remember their sweet pup.
The couple added the adorable Alaskan Klee Kai pup to their family earlier spring. Sadly, Waldo was struck by a car while on a dog walk in the streets of Manhattan. According to TMZ, Turner and Jonas’ dog was out with their walker when “the dog got spooked by a pedestrian, broke free, ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle.”
The newlyweds just got home from celebrating their honeymoon. The pair tied the knot earlier this year—first with a surprise wedding in Vegas and then with their planned ceremony in France. The loss of their puppy has hit the new little family hard. But leave it to Jonas and Turner to find the perfect way to honor and remember Waldo. The couple got matching tattoos of their little dog’s face. Jonas shared a photo on his Instagram writing, “R.I.P. my little angel.” We’re sobbing, it’s fine. And you know why it’s fine? Because we know these two will pull through. Losing a pet is always difficult, especially in a complete accident, and with one so young. But luckily, these two seem to have a great support system with each other. They can grieve and mourn together. And then move on, while always keeping Waldo close to their hearts.
Their family is also showing them some serious support, both in-person (we assume) and on social media. Joe’s little brother, Nick, commented on his Instagram, “🙏🏼.” Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas both went with a simple red heart, “❤️.” Turner’s recent Dark Phoenix co-star went with a red heart too, adding “I’m so sorry.” Aw.
In addition to getting matching tattoos, the couple has also sought therapy to process the sudden loss of their puppy. TMZ reported that “they delayed filing the report because they were so torn up, they had to go to a therapist after the incident.” Completely understandable. And also, absolutely the healthy way to process everything. We’re sending you love, Sophie & Joe!
Jonas Brothers and JoJo Visit MTV's "TRL" Studios - March 1, 2006
OMG, who are these new cute kids on MTV in 2006? They're called the Jonas Brothers! To put things into context: The boys appeared on MTV for the first time with JoJo.
19th Annual Kid's Choice Awards - Arrivals
Paparazzi at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2006: "Goof off for the cameras, guys!"
JoBros: "Okay!"
Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers Visit Six Flags Magic Mountain
Photo ops at Magic Mountain is basically a rite of passage for any kid stars in the mid-2000s.
"Meet the Robinsons" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Here, the bros are getting a little more grown-up with their fashion choices. It's also the time when Kevin decided to make a neck bandana his short-lived signature.
Disney Channel Games 2007 - All Star Party
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 22, 2007
Why is Miley getting all the credit for hanging out with oversize stuffed animals?
jobro
We're so into ties right now, you guys.
Nickelodeon's 2008 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
And now we're so into sport jackets and sunglases.
Jonas Brothers Demo-ing Music Industry?s First CDVU+ Release
No, we're not trying out for a production of "Les Mis," we're at a press conference in 2008!
Jonas Brothers - Portrait Shoot
In early 2008, the JoBros clearly decided that hair would be the focial point of their look.
12th Annual Young Hollywood Awards
Maturing nicely at 2010's Young Hollywood Awards, guys!
2012
The Jonas Brothers embracing modern times in denim shirts and cardigans in 2012.
2013 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals
Jonas Brothers at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. Joe offically shaves his head (and looks kinda hot.)
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 - Official Coverage - People And Atmosphere Day 1
Hel-lo JoBros! The boys looked buff at New York Fashion week in Septenber 2013.
Jonas Brothers Visit Music Choice's "U&A"
The Jonas Brothers Perform At The Gibson Amphitheatre
Nick Jonas shredding it like a rock star at the Gibson Amphitheatre in 2013.
2013 Miss USA Competition - Arrivals
At the Miss USA pageant in 2013, the boys hit every dress code possible: A tux, a suit, and jeans and a tee.
2013 Miss USA Competition - Show
All grown up: Joe gets ogled by Miss Idaho and Miss New York during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
The Jonas Brothers Perform At Cruzan Amphitheatre
Here's Joe in 2013 wearing his now-signature all-white outfit, which he seems to think is really cool since he wore it to about 10 appearances this year.
