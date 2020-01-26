Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are #CouplesGoals at the Grammys & These Photos Prove It

Scroll To See More Images

We’re a “sucker” for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Grammys 2020 photos. The Jonas Brothers member, 30, and the Game of Thrones alum, 23, walked the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, where they were the definition of #couplegoals.

The DNCE member wore a black turtleneck with a multicolored jacket and pants. His girlfriend kept a similar vibe with a black ruffled skirt and striped patterned top with buttons and a collar. Turner complemented her ensemble with a bold red lip and dark nails.

The “What a Man Gotta Do” singer and the Dark Phoenix actress married in a shotgun wedding in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. The couple had a proper wedding in Paris where the two tied the knot in front of friends and family, including Joe’s brothers, Nick, Kevin and Frankie Jonas, and Sophie’s Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams.

2020 is the first time the two have attended the Grammys as a couple. Joe’s first Grammy nomination with the Jonas Brothers was in 2009 when he and his brothers were up for Best New Artist against Adele, Duffy, Lady Antebellum and Jazmine Sullivan. As you may have guessed, the former Disney Channel stars lost to Adele. Joe, Nick and Kevin received their second nomination at the 2020 Grammys, where they’re up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Sucker.”

The Jonas Brothers are also set to perform at the Grammys. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this month, the brothers teased that the show will include a “surprise,” which many fans assume will be a special appearance from their wives: Sophie, Priyanka Chopra (who is married to Nick) and Danielle Jonas (who is married to Kevin.) All three Jonas wives were featured in the music videos for the Jonas Brothers’ recent singles “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do.”

“We have a very special performance lined up. We don’t want to give anything away, but we’re playing the new song that just came out and then we’re doing something else which I don’t think anyone’s going to expect,” Nick told Ellen at the time. “A tease.” Guess we’ll just have to tune into the Grammys on CBS to find out.