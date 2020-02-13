Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Expecting Their Baby Sooner Than We Think

Not that far away. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s due date is sooner than we think. Just Jared confirmed that the Jonas Brothers member, 30, and the Game of Thrones alum, 23, are expecting their first child on Wednesday, February 12. A source told the site that the two are excited to become parents but have kept their pregnancy private. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” the insider said. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

But according to a source for a Us Weekly, it shouldn’t be too long until the next baby Jonas is welcomed into the world. An insider told the magazine that the X-Men: Apocalypse actress is “due in the middle summer,” which means that we have about less than half a year to go. Neither Joe nor Sophie have commented on the pregnancy rumors, but if the reports are true, that the couple’s baby would be the third bonus Jonas from the Jonas Brothers. Joe’s older brother, Kevin Jonas, shares two kids—daughters Valentina, 3, and Alena, 6—with his wife, Danielle Jonas. The DNCE member’s younger brother, Nick Jonas, doesn’t have any kids yet with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, but the Quantico alum has expressed her interest in starting a family. “If I ever want to have children, I want my kids to grow up in this world which is better,” Priyanka told People in December. “I want my family to grow up in a world which is better for the other children in the world.”

The “Jealous” singer, for his part, has also revealed his desire to become a father. “I definitely want to be a father someday,” he told Guy Raz in 2019. “I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age.”

Though Priy and Nick aren’t expecting yet, it sounds like the couple is sure on the way to start a family. For now, though, we can’t wait for the next bonus Jonas from Joe and Sophie.