Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Name for Their Baby Girl Is So on Brand

Another bonus Jonas means it’s finally time to investigate Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s baby name meaning. The 30-year-old Jonas brother and 24-year-old Game of Thrones alum welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles hospital, TMZ reported on Monday, July 27. The outlet has also since revealed the couple’s name for their newborn daughter. Her name is Willa! And that might just be the sweetest celebrity baby name we’ve heard in a minute.

It also happens to be a little unconventional. While we know celebs have a thing for unique baby names (hello, the Kardashian brood), the good thing about Willa is that it honestly feels so on-brand for Sophie and Joe. The name definitely has a vintage feel to it—according to Nameberry, Willa was a Top 500 name in the United States way back in 1949 before making a comeback in 2015. If there’s one thing we know about Sophie, it’s that she oozes old Hollywood glamor and identifies with that vintage spirit. She opened up about feeling like an “old soul” in a March 2019 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know,” Sophie said of husband Joe Jonas, who she eloped with at a Las Vegas Ceremony in May 2019 (the couple held an official ceremony a month later on June 29, 2019, in France). “I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know—I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28,” she added.

Willa’s old-soul energy isn’t the only thing going for Sophie and Joe’s baby name. As many fans of Sophie’s role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones have since pointed out, the name Willa also sounds like it was practically plucked out of the GoT universe itself. But is the name actually a nod to the famous HBO series? While it’s possible the name could have taken some influence from Game of Thrones, Sophie and Joe have yet to confirm any links there.

What we do know for sure about the baby name Willa is that its meaning is largely defined as representing someone who is resolute or a “firm defender,” according to SheKnows. It is also commonly known as a nickname for the name Wilhelmina (yes, like the modeling agency), which has Dutch or German roots as the feminine equivalent to the name William.

News of Willa’s birth comes after several months of Sophie’s rumored pregnancy. Multiple reports claimed the couple was expecting a baby February, yet neither Joe nor Sophie confirmed the news at the time. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told Just Jared at the time. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

By March, the pair were spotted out and about shopping for baby clothes. “They didn’t end up buying anything and left the store after about 10 minutes,” a source told E! after spotting the pair at a baby store in Studio City, California. The source added that the couple might have been expecting a baby boy.

“They both were very nice and Sophie was wearing baggy clothing, so no bump was showing,” the source added. “They didn’t mention anything about the pregnancy but did seem like they were shopping for a boy.” How the tables have turned! Now we know Sophie and Joe were shopping for a baby girl all along.