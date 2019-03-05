We Finally Know When Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Wedding Will Be

This is one wedding Sansa Stark would approve of—Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding date has been picked. We were blessed last year with one epic Jonas wedding between younger brother Nick and his new wife, Priyanka Chopra. The pair wed in Mumbai, India over a multi-day celebration in early December. Will Joe Jonas and Turner’s wedding follow suit? Jonas addressed this saying, no—he doesn’t want a multi-day celebration—but we know it will be equally as spectacular.

On the boys’s first night of the “Jonas Brothers’ One Week Takeover of The Late Late Show,” Jonas revealed to host James Corden that he and Turner will be married in summer 2019. “We’re getting married this year,” the middle Jonas confirmed on the March 4 show. The audience—understandably—was beyond excited. He paused to let the crowd enjoy the news (although it’s not exactly new because we were all aware the couple was engaged). Jonas continued, “We’re going to have a summer wedding. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

It will certainly be fun if Jonas gets his way. “We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud,” Joe joked. Turner’s family is from England, so it wouldn’t be out of the question. Corden then asked Jonas if he learned anything from his two brothers’ weddings. Jonas opted to say what he learned not to do: “Well, they were both absolutely beautiful. All 18 of Nick’s was absolutely amazing,” Jonas teased (referencing the multiple lavish Christian and Hindu ceremonies Nick and Chopra had in December). Jonas later added, “I would say, stick to one. One and done.”

He then joked about Kevin’s wedding saying he wants to avoid a winter wedding. “So for Kevin, Kevin had a snowstorm during his wedding, so maybe don’t get married in December.” Funnily enough—both Nick and Kevin did! But Nick chose a warm destination, so that makes sense.

This is the first time that the singer has confirmed specifics related to his pending nuptials. Turner initially announced the couple’s engagement back in October 2017. She went for a simple photo and the caption matched. The couple is holding hands, and it’s a close up shot on their fingers resting on one another, featuring the stunning engagement ring Jonas gave Turner. The then-21-year-old GOT star wrote, “I said yes.”

Fans have speculated about where the famous wedding might take place. Rumors swirled last fall when Turner’s life coach, Mike Bayer, shared this video that read, “Sophie and Joe France 2019.” Perhaps they will be saying, “Oui” instead of “I do.”

Turner and Jonas just made headlines (along with the two other boys in the band) for their surprise release of a new collaboration. They dropped “Sucker” on March 1st and the world went CRAZY for it. All three of the Jonas wives (and wives-to-be) appeared in the video entirely dedicated to the boys’ love for them. Here’s a shot of the future Mr. and Mrs. Joe Jonas that Turner shared on her Instagram a day ago.

The couple seems very happy! And they are super adorable.

Here they are at Nick and Chopra’s wedding:

They seem as comfortable on the red carpet as they are strolling around LA or riding bikes. Nice helmet, Joe!

They are even willing to get silly with each other—that’s always important! At the 2018 U.S. Open Tournament in New York, the couple jokingly “made out” to the delight of the crowd.

We’re guessing Jonas and Turner are currently celebrating Turner’s final season of Game of Thrones (have you seen the new trailer?) She looks stunning, as usual. We can’t wait for the wedding! That’s probably keeping the two of them pretty busy. YAY.