Joe Jonas’ “Hesitate” Is A Love Letter To Sophie Turner & It’s Everything

Just when you thought you couldn’t love them more, we discovered that Joe Jonas’ song “Hesitate” is about Sophie Turner. Way back in April before the Jonas Brothers dropped their long-awaited album; Happiness Begins –Nick Jonas revealed that the song “Hestitate” was a very special song for his big brother, Joe and his now-wife, Sophie Turner. The musician and the actress have been super open about their love for one another throughout the ups and downs of being in the public eye.

On May 1, 2019, in a move that shocked everyone– the Game of Thrones alum and the JoBro tied the knot in a Vegas Wedding, that was high-key ruined by their friend Diplo who decided to live stream the entire thing for the world to see. Not cool. Luckily, they still have a private ceremony planned for sometime this summer.

Turner has been open about leaning on her hubby throughout her mental health struggles and how much his love has meant to her. She told the Sunday Times, “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

Meanwhile, Sophie is the one who encouraged Joe to repair his relationship with his brothers. She’s basically the reason the Jonas Brothers are back together. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Joe explained, “It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers. That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my shit together.'”

It looks like Joe poured out his heart about how he feels about his wife in “Hesitate.” In the song he croons,” “I will take your pain / And put it on my heart,” and that’s just one small section.

Check out the full lyrics below:

Kiss the tears right off your face

Won’t get scared, that’s the old, old, old me

I’ll be there time and place

Lay it on me, all you’re hold, hold, holding

Pre-Chorus

Time, time only heals if we work through it now

And I promise I’ll figure this out

Chorus

I will take your pain

And put it on my heart

I won’t hesitate

Just tell me where to start

I thank the oceans for giving me you

You save me once, and now I’ll save you too

I won’t hesitate for you

Verse 2:

Don’t you ever say goodbye

Cross my heart, and you can keep, keep, keep mine

If I could only read your mind

Then I could map out all the ways to make it right

Pre-Chorus:

Time, time only heals if we work through it now

And I promise we’ll figure this out

Chorus:

I will take your pain

And put it on my heart

I won’t hesitate

Just tell me where to start

I thank the oceans for giving me you

You save me once, and now I’ll save you too

I won’t hesitate for you

Bridge:

Pull me close and I’ll hold you tight

Don’t be scared ’cause I’m on your side

Know there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you

Pull me close and I’ll hold you tight

Don’t be scared ’cause I’m on your side

Know there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you

Chorus

I will take your pain

And put it on my heart

I won’t hesitate

Just tell me where to start

I thank the oceans for giving me you

You save me once, and I save you too