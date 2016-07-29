Joe Jonas Plays ‘Shag, Marry, Kill’ with Gigi, Demi, and Taylor

If you’ve ever wondered how Joe Jonas feels about his ex-girlfriends, you can sort of see when he plays “Shag, Marry, Kill” on Watch What Happens Live. Last night, host Andy Cohen gave him three of his famous exes to choose from: Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Gigi Hadid.

“I’ll marry Demi,” he said without hesitation. “She’s a friend.” But then things got more difficult, as he considered two more loaded options. “This is a game, right?” he asked. “Um . . . shag Taylor. Kill Gigi.”

Maybe he didn’t want to kick Taylor while she was down, or maybe he’s still mad at Gigi for starting a relationship with Zayn Malik shortly after their breakup last year. Either way, he had to answer because he had already plead the fifth to another question.

Andy had asked him about a song he wrote that he said might piss someone off, and though that someone is almost certainly Gigi, Joe would not answer it. He added that the unnamed song will not be on his new album, but he’s saving it for a future project.

Joe also talked about what it was like touring with Britney Spears. He said he, along with everyone else touring with her, was told not to get too close to the pop star. But on the last night of their tour together, JoeBro could take it no more, and he gave Britney a giant hug. “She has very loving and had fun with it,” he said.

Watch the whole interview above.