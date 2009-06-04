Joe Jonas and Camilla Belle: Lunch Date

Teen heartthrob Joe Jonas was out in LA yesterday for a lunch date at celeb hotspot Joans on Third with his girlfriend, Brazilian beauty Camilla Belle. While everyone adores Joe Jonas, we have to say we are more taken by Camilla in this photo. The girl rarely has a don’t moment and we love her laid back look. Looks like Rachel Bilson might have some competition for most stylish pint sized brunette.

Ok, ok, for all of you Joe Jonas fans out there, if you haven’t seen this yet you must get on it immediately. Joe spoofed Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” video in full on leotard and of course the video is a You Tube sensation. Now, again we don’t want to offend any Joe Jonas fans out there, but didn’t Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake already cover this on SNL?

