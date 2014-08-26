Joe Fresh Has Officially Launched Online Shopping

With a few stand-alone stores in the states, and a dedicated area inside select JC Penney locations, it was hard for fans of Canadian fast-fashion import Joe Fresh to get their hands on the staggeringly well-prices items. Until now that is, as the brand has officially launched e-commerce in the U.S.!

The site carries the retailers’ full range of clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children with mostly everything clocking in under $100. Right now, shoppers can score lots of key fall items like a classic moto jacket for $99, pleated skirts for $49, broken-in flannels for $39; silk blouses for $59; and adorable varsity sweaters for $49.

Also, in case you’re not familiar, one of Joe Fresh’s strong points is denim. We’ve long been devotees of the brand’s varied styles that are as affordable as they are flattering, and the current selection available—white ripped baggies, super-skinny styles, boyfriend jeans, and jeggings—doesn’t disappoint.

The only bummer? Shipping is $8 unless you spend over $50, which could be difficult if you’re ordering one thing, but it’s a small price to pay for well-fitting basics that won’t bust your fall shopping budget.

Head over to Joe Fresh now to start shopping!