Joe Burrow’s Net Worth Includes His Impressive Rookie Contract—Here’s What He Makes With the Bengals

We’re diving into all the details of Burrow’s net worth below, but first, let’s take a quick look at his career so far. Long before he stunned football fans as a rookie quarterback, Burrow seemed destined for greatness as he was born in Ames, Iowa on December 10, 1996, to a family of athletes. His father, Jim Burrow, was a former Canadian Football League defensive back who briefly played for the Green Bay Packers in 1976. Joe’s father began his coaching career a few years later, serving as a coach at various universities around the United States from 1981 until 2018. Joe’s paternal grandfather and grandmother, meanwhile, both played basketball at Mississippi State, while his uncle, John Burrow, played football at Ole Miss. Joe also has two older brothers, Dan and Jamie Burrow, who both played college football as well.

In 2002, Burrow’s dad relocated to Nebraska to be an assistant coach. It was around this time that Burrow was able to attend his first Rose Bowl, which lit the spark in him to pursue the sport more seriously. Burrow went on to start his football career in Ohio, where his father eventually worked as a defensive coordinator for the Bobcats. As a teen at Athens High School, Burrows led his team to three playoff appearances in a row and the school’s first seven playoff victories in history before graduating in 2014. His impact on the school was so great that they even renamed their football stadium in his honor.

After graduating from high school, Burrow committed to Ohio State as a four-star recruit. He redshirted his first season, and spent the next two years as a backup to J. T. Barrett. But when Barrett left for the NFL Draft, Burrow was passed up for Dwayne Haskins as the Buckeyes’ next starting quarterback. Burrow opted to transfer to Louisiana State University, where he was immediately named LSU’s starting quarterback as a junior in 2018.

It was one of the best decisions Burrow could have made. After leading his LSU teammates to a 15-0 record in his final college season—along with a National Championship Game win against Clemson, marking their first College Football Playoffs victory since 2008—Burrow ended up becoming a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, where he was selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. By this point, the young athlete already had numerous trophies and accolades under his belt such as the Heisman Trophy, Lombardi Award and the Manning Award, just to name a few.

Before his leap to the professional league, many considered Burrow the favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. But his chances were scrapped after suffering a tear in his ACL and MCL in his left knee, along with damage to his PCL and meniscus, during a Week 11 game against the Washington football team in 2020. His rookie debut came to a grinding halt, as he spent the reason of the season stuck on injury reserve. However, his time off the field clearly ignited a passion to come back bigger and better in time for the 2021-2022 season.

After successfully recovering from his injuries, Burrow was selected once more as the starting quarterback for the Bengals—and he didn’t let the opportunity for victory pass him up. The star athlete led his team to an AFC Championship win, securing a spot in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. His impact has easily established him to be one of the most impressive young quarterbacks to watch in the NFL after only his second professional league season. But what does all of this success mean for Joe Burrow’s net worth?

How much is Joe Burrow’s contract with the Bengals worth?

After being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as their first overall draft pick, Burrow signed on with the team for a four-year rookie contract in July 2020, with the option to stay on for a fifth year in 2023. Like every rookie in the NFL now, Burrow was limited to a smaller salary on his first contract. This saved some money for Cincinnati, considering that Burrow came hot off one of the most outstanding college football seasons ever played by a quarterback and would have likely bargained for a great deal more if not for the NFL’s rookie salary cap.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Burrow’s contract isn’t impressive as it stands. The rookie quarterback’s starting contract with the Bengals is worth $36,190,137 overall and is fully guaranteed. Most of his contract is made up of a whopping $23,880,100 signing bonus, spread out over the span of the contract at $5.97 million per year.

In addition to his signing bonus, Burrow also receives a base salary each year. His base earnings were $610,000 with a cap of $6.58 million in 2020; $2.25 million with a cap of $8.2 million in 2021, $3.9 million with a total cap of $9.87 million in 2022 and a projected base salary of $5.5 million and a $11.5 million cap on total earnings in 2023. Altogether, this puts Burrow’s average salary at around $9 million per year.

What is Joe Burrow’s net worth?

So, what’s Joe Burrow’s net worth overall? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Burrow’s net worth is $1 million as of 2022. But with years left on his $36.1 million contract with the Bengals, we can easily assume that Burrow’s net worth will only continue to grow. In addition to his impressive rookie salary in the NFL, Burrow’s net worth is also bolstered by deals with notable brands like Nike, Bose, Fanatics and Buffalo Wild Wings, among others.

While the exact details of these endorsement deals are unknown, they’re clearly lucrative enough for Burrow to make a living off of on their own; according to the rising NFL star, he plans to spend only the money he earns through his endorsements and put his rookie contract earnings into savings. “I don’t plan on spending any contract money,” the starting quarterback told reporters back in 2020. “I’m just gonna live off the marketing money and let that accrue in my bank account.” Keep it shiesty, Joe.

