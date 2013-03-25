Joe Biden’s Hotel Bill For One Night Stay In Paris Cost $585,000



It’s easy to rack up a pretty impressive hotel bill at some of the world’s most exclusive places, but the amount on Vice President Joe Biden’s tab is unlike anything we’ve ever seen—it’s to the tune of $585,000! Biden and his entourage stayed at the ritzy Hotel Intercontinental Paris Le Grand, located in Paris back in February, as he embarked on a brief European tour.

The price was reported by The Weekly Standard after they discovered the official contract filing online, showing how much the government paid for the hotel bill.

Although it’s unknown as to how many rooms his team actually blocked off, it’s been estimated that they rented over 100. The hotel features a two room Presidential Suite (which costs a whopping 2,975 euros for a single night), and that’s likely where he stayed with his wife, social fixture Jill Biden. It spans 1,851 square feet, and features a slew of amenities from top linens to a state-of-the-art entertainment center.

Biden’s bill is causing a bit of controversy, mainly due to the fact that since he was overseas on official duty, taxpayers are picking up his massive tab. Later that week, he also stayed at the Hyatt Regency in London, racking up a $459,389.

Look, we understand that it seems like a ridiculous sum, but given the level of security needed, it’s probably not an option for such a high-powered individual to stay anywhere less than the best.

What do you think of Biden’s tab? Should he have roughed it at the Holiday Inn?