Joe Biden Just Won the Presidency & These Celebrity Reactions Are Giving Us Life

It didn’t take long after Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election for celebrities’ reactions to begin pouring in all over social media—and we’re absolutely living for their posts. After days (and let’s be honest, years) of uncertainty surrounding America’s highest office, these reactions show plenty of folks are now breathing a sigh of relief.

But celebs and social media users alike weren’t always so sure. The presidency remained undecided on Tuesday, November 3, after a record number of votes via mail-in ballots remained to be tallied in states all around the country following Election Day. It soon became clear that six key states—Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin—would determine the results of the 2020 election. By Wednesday evening, multiple outlets projected Biden as the winner of Wisconsin and Michigan. But it wasn’t until Saturday, November 7, that the former Vice President clinched the presidency with a win in Pennsylvania.

Decision Desk HQ was the first to call the election for Biden. The nonpartisan election data company made their projection at 8:50 AM EST on Friday, November 6, after the city of Philadelphia reported a batch of ballots that put Biden 5,587 votes ahead of Trump in Pennslyvania. “Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273,” they wrote on Twitter. “Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.” At the time, there were still more than 100,000 ballots to be counted in the state. But with mail-ballots trending heavily in Biden’s favor, Decision Desk HQ’s report determined there was no practical path for Trump to win in Pennsylvania—a state he needed to secure the presidency.

While many continued to wait for other media outlets to call the race, plenty of celebs already began celebrating on Friday morning following Design Desk HQ’s call. “Waking up to PRESIDENT BIDEN and VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS!!!!! Yessssssss!!!” tweeted actress Gabrielle Union, adding, “So happy, so proud and so ready to get right back to work! No let up!” Actress Kerry Washington echoed Union’s call to action. “Crying tears of gratitude. THANK YOU. To voters. To the counters. To the organizers. To the volunteers. And to democracy,” she wrote in a tweet. “We have work to do. No doubt. But let’s celebrate our wins. It will help to sustain us. Thank you God.”

Keep on reading below for more celebrity reactions to Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Gabrielle Union

Kerry Washington

Wesley Snipes

George Takei