Joe Biden’s Granddaughters Are ‘Friends’ With the Obama Sisters & Wow, Just *Imagine* their TikToks

Now that their grandfather is officially POTUS, you may be wondering about Joe Biden’s grandchildren’s relationship to Malia and Sasha Obama. As the daughters of former President Barack Obama, they have plenty of wisdom to share with other young members of the Biden family—and as it turns out, they already have.

Biden’s granddaughters—Naomi, 27, Finnegan, 22, Maisy, 20, and Natalie, 16—have known the Obama daughters for years. After all, before their grandfather became the 46th President of the United States on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021, he served for eight years as Vice President to former President Barack Obama. During that time, Biden’s four granddaughters got know the Obama sisters well. During an interview with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, Biden’s granddaughter Finnegan even referred to Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, as their “friends.”

“Maisy and I and Natalie and Naomi have had the privilege of being able to see two of our friends navigate eight years of what was really difficult, and they did so, so beautifully,” Finnegan told Jenna. “And they came out so grounded and humble, and they’re so smart and driven, so I think we can only take advice from them.”

Maisy also praised the Obama sisters for their grace while living in the public eye. “You can only hope to do as well as they did because they just did it so beautifully,” she said. Sister Finnegan went on to add, “They’ve been so nice offering advice to us and support.” Although Malia and Sasha are no longer in the White House, Biden’s granddaughters are sure to take their lead (and hopefully, that even means the rare TikTok? We can dream!)

Biden’s eldest granddaughters Maisy, Finnegan, and Naomi are the daughters of Biden’s son, Hunter. Meanwhile, Biden’s youngest grannddaughter Natalie is the daughter of his late son, Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

Even after their grandfather’s many hurdles during the 2020 Presidential Election, the Biden family says that he has remained very close to his grandkids. “That’s something that I feel like some people don’t believe when we say that he literally calls, not just, like, one of us every few days,” Maisy explained. “He calls me, then calls Naomi, then he calls Finn, then he calls Natalie, then he calls Ashley, and then he calls little Hunter.”