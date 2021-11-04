BiP’s Joe Reveals When He & Serena Are Moving in Together—& If They’re Wedding Planning Yet

It’s been a month since the finale of Bachelor in Paradise, but Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt haven’t left the high of Sayulita, Mexico. “We were in paradise and we still are,” Joe tells STYLECASTER.

Joe, 35, and Serena, 23, got engaged in the finale of BiP season 7, which also saw Joe’s ex-girlfriend, Kendall Long (whom he met on BiP season 5), confront him before his proposal. Despite the drama, Joe claims it was “easy” to watch BiP with Serena, given that he and his fiancée already talked about what happened. “Of course, you go through it. You know what happened. We just communicated. We were honest with each other the whole time and that’s a key to success,” Joe says.

As for his relationship with Serena now, Joe notes that the best part about the end of BiP is that he and Serena no longer have to live their relationship in secret. Honestly, it gets better and better everyday. It’s nice now to go to a restaurant and be a regular couple,” Joe says. “When the show was going on, you’re in your own little quarantine, so you don’t want anyone to see that you’re together. It was nice to watch the show together and go through the entire experience knowing that we did have a happy ending.”

Though they spent three straight weeks together in Paradise, Joe, who lives in Chicago, and Serena, who is from Toronto, Canada, are living apart for a few months before they move in together. “Serena and I talked about where we wanted to live at the beginning of Paradise and we kept having those conversations,” he says. “We both want to be on the east coast. We’re on the same page.”

As for where they want to move to, Joe confessed that the couple hasn’t decided between Toronto or Chicago. “That’s still in the works. Right now, we’re commuting back and forth between Toronto and Chicago, and we plan to move in together in the spring,” he says.

While they have plans to move in, Joe admits that he and Serena haven’t started thinking about their wedding yet. “We’re going to move in together first, and we’re going to have that conversation once we move in,” he says.

After two seasons on BiP, Joe knows a thing or two about vacationing with a partner, which is why he’s the judge of Hotwire’s new challenge, “Love at Last Minute.” For the challenge, Joe will choose three couples who met in quarantine to go on an all-expenses paid trip with a chance to win $10,000. (Apply on Hotwire’s website before November 5.) “I’m choosing the couples I think will go the distance,” Joe says. “I like to see people fall in love.”

Bachelor in Paradise is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

