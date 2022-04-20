Joe Alwyn Was Just Asked If He’s Really Engaged to Taylor Swift—Here’s If It’s a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’

Keeping a secret! For years, fans have wondered: Are Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift engaged? Well, the Conversations With Friends star is still standing his ground on whether or not he wants their engagement revealed to the world.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Alwyn made fun of those engagement rumors around him and his “Love Story” girlfriend. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” The Favourite star said. He then went on to address if he would actually dish out the news if they did get engaged: “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Justifying his decision, Alwyn turned to the topic of social media and his own privacy. “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given,” he stated. “So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

The folklore singer and the Boy Erased actor have been together since 2016. Swift and Alwyn met at the Met Gala in 2016, where she also met her former flame, Tom Hiddleston. Since then, the star-studded duo have been private about their relationship. Fans have been speculating that the couple has been secretly engaged or married through clues from Taylor’s music and music videos.

It’s no secret that the evermore artist and the actor have been discussing their future together. An insider told Us Weekly in March 2020 that the couple “have talked about their future and marriage.” The source added at the time, “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

