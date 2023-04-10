Joe Alwyn’s Net Worth Is 100 Times Less Than Taylor Swift’s—What He Earns

As an accomplished actor (and songwriter), this London boy captured our hearts and once upon a time, Taylor Swift’s heart too. Joe Alwyn’s net worth is very impressive for the projects he’s been in for the past couple of years.

He made his feature film debut in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in 2016 to critical acclaim. He later starred in The Sense of an Ending in 2017, Mary Queen of Scots, Boy Erased, The Favourite, and Operation Finale in 2018. He recently starred in Hulu’s Conversations with Friends based off the Sally Rooney novel and Lena Dunham’s film Catherine Called Birdy. His talent goes beyond the screen as he is credited on many songs on Folklore for which he won a Grammy for Album of The Year with his (former) partner Taylor Swift

So with all that talent, what is Joe Alwyn’s net worth? Read more below to find out.

What is Joe Alwyn’s net worth?

What is Joe Alwyn’s net worth? Joe Alwyn’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Joe’s first job ever was at a yogurt shop in England. “I did have this one job in London,” he said in a January 2020 interview with Red. “Do you know that frozen yogurt place, Snog?” He went to the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama where he dropped out four months before completing to star as Billy in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, he said that fame and fortune weren’t on his mind when chasing after his craft. “I don’t think you should equate success to money. It’s dangerous to commodify it too much.”

He’s a pretty private man, having abandoned social media. “I just think social media is weird,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “There are times it can be useful, for sure, but I think it can also be a pretty corrosive space and not great for mental health. And if I can keep that at arm’s length, then I’m probably slightly saner for myself.”

Apart from acting, his relationship with Taylor Swift has been kept under wraps. Compared to his net worth, Taylor receives a hundred times more than him, rounding out with a net worth of about $400 million. The two sparked dating rumors in October 2016 when they both attended a Kings of Leon concert. A month later, the Lover singer was seen attending the premiere of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. News broke of their relationship in May 2017. In an interview with Esquire in 2018, Joe revealed if he sought advice about dating a celebrity. “I didn’t seek out advice on that,” he said. “Because I know what I feel about it. I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

When asked if he feels embarrassed when Taylor writes songs about him, he said. “No, not at all. No. It’s flattering,” he said in an interview with The Sunday Times. In regards to the media attention, the Favourite star told The Sunday Times that he doesn’t “pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to.”

In fact, he helped around with the music for Folklore which got a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2020. “It was completely off the cuff, an accident,” he said about the songwriting process with Taylor. He wrote the songs and produced under the pseudonym William Bowery. “She said, ‘Can we try and sit down and get to the end together?’ And so we did. It was as basic as some people made sourdough.” He wrote “Exile” and “Betty” on Folklore as well as “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island” and “Evermore” on Evermore.

During her Disney+ recording session, Taylor revealed that Joe wrote the “entire piano part” for “Exile,” recalling, “He was just singing it, the way that the whole first verse is … I was entranced and asked if we could keep writing that one.”

“All I have to do is dream up some lyrics and come up with some gut-wrenching, heart-shattering story to write with him,” Swift later told Zane Lowe during an interview on his radio show.

The two have been avoidant of answering questions about their relationships. When talking about their own privacy, Joe said in an interview with WSJ Magazine, “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?” He also denied engagement rumors, “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” The Favourite star said. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

In her latest release Midnights, she explicitly said that the track “Lavender Haze” was inspired by their relationship. In an Instagram video explaining the track, Taylor said, “I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because it sounded cool and it turns out it was a phrase in the 50s where they would just describe being in love. If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow.” She continued, “I thought that was really beautiful. I guess theoretically when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it. My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Entertainment Tonight broke the news that the two broke up on Saturday, April 8, 2023. According to ET, the relationship “had run its course.” A source told the site that the breakup “was not dramatic.” and “it’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.” A source told gossip Instagram Deux Moi on the Tuesday before the news broke, “They broke up a few weeks ag, that’s why he hasn’t been at shows and you won’t see him at any. They weren’t married either so you won’t see him at any. They weren’t married either so you won’t see a divorce. It wasn’t dramatic it just ran its course and she’s clearly in a good place with it.” Eagle-eyed Swifties who love their Easter eggs also noticed that Taylor swapped out a song on her setlist “Invisible String” with “The 1” which points to further proof of the breakup. “You think you can just scroll the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?” Taylor said after her first performance of the song in Texas. “Let it be said about the Eras Tour … there’s high jinks.” The two have yet to comment on the breakup.

