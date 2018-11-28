Joe Alwyn Shut Down a Reporter Who Asked Him His Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for more than two years. But little is known about their relationship. Swift hasn’t done an in-depth interview in years, and whenever Alwyn is asked about his famous girlfriend, he usually bypasses the question and it results in a beyond-awkward moment.

It happened once when the 27-year-old actor was asked about Swift’s political views on a red carpet, and he slowly backed away. “I think it’s great, I think it’s important,” he said. It happened again in a recent interview with British GQ where he was asked about his favorite Taylor Swift song. In the interview, Alwyn talks about why “no one is obliged to share their personal life” and why he keeps his private life, “by definition, private.”

Still the reporter shot his shot and asked the actor, who stars in 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots and The Favourite, to choose his favorite song in his girlfriend’s lengthy repertoire. Of course, in usual Joe Alwyn fashion, he skipped over the question—though he did find it amusing. “I’m just not even going to go into that side of the world,” he said.

The first time Alwyn was asked about his relationship with Swift was in a September interview with British Vogue, in which he echoed similar sentiments about his need to keep his life and relationship private.“ I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Alwyn said. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Swift has been known for her public relationships over the years. But it’s clear that her romance with Alwyn is kept under lock and key.