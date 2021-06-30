Britney’s Care Manager Just Responded to Claims She’s ‘Responsible’ For Her Forced Birth Control

Blame game. Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears‘ temporary personal conservator, has responded to claims that she’s responsible for the “abusive” medical decisions made during the course of the pop singer’s 13-year conservatorship. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, levied the accusation at Montgomery in a statement through his attorney on Wednesday, June 30—and she isn’t standing for it.

Shortly after reports of Jamie’s statement emerged, a rep for Montgomery released their own statement in response to Britney’s father and her ongoing conservatorship battle. Montgomery, who serves as a temporary co-conservator and personal care manager for Britney, insists she has always cared for the “Toxic” singer’s “well-being” and is in support of her “no longer needing” a personal conservator.

“I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being. While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the Court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so,” Montgomery’s attorney, Lauriann Wright of Wright Kim Douglas, ALC, said in a statement, as per Us Weekly. “From the very beginning of her appointment in September 2019, Ms. Montgomery and the medical team that she assembled have had one primary goal—to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”

Montgomery’s statement comes one week after Britney addressed a Los Angeles Superior court judge directly and expressed a desire to end the conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years. During her hearing, Britney detailed the “abusive” conditions of her conservatorship, such as being medicated with lithium against her will, forced to keep an IUD, and prevented her from marrying or having kids with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Following Britney’s statement, her father and legal conservator Jamie Spears claimed that it was Montgomery who restricted his daughter from marrying or having children. In his statement, Jamie went on to suggest that Montgomery was also to blame for all of Britney’s medical decisions. “Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters,” Jamie’s lawyers said in a filing on Wednesday, June 30.

Montgomery’s lawyer, however, has since hit back at Jamie’s claim, noting that Britney’s “right to marry” and “family planning” are “unaffected” by the conservatorship. “Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family [has] never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person,” Montgomery’s attorney said in a statement to Page Six.

