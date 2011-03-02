What It’s Like To Work At A Fashion Trade Show

When interning for a designer or showroom, it is very likely that you will come across the opportunity to work a trade show. Major shows such as the ENK shows (Intermezzo, Coterie, Sole Commerce) are well known and can exhibit up to 5,000 vendors!

These shows usually take place at the Javitz Center. Vendors come to showcase their products for the upcoming season. You can imagine how many clothes (and people!) you can expect to be surrounded by.

Basically, trade shows give vendors an opportunity to display their collections so that buyers can place orders for their businesses.

Warning: trade shows start early. Buyers start pouring in at nine am, so being there by eight to help set up the booth is crucial.

If you dont have a lot of sales experience, working a trade show might seem a little overwhelming. You will be interacting with many buyers.

Its important to note that trade shows are all about presentation. Buyers are more likely to place an order if the clothing and booth are arranged in a way that is visually appealing.

Remember, every buyer is different- so try to be as accommodating as possible.

Buyers will ask for details about the products- wholesale price, delivery date, and the minimum number of pieces per order (2 smalls, 2 mediums, 2 larges for example). Have this information mentally ready beforehand so that the order process runs smoothly.

Buyers also love buying pieces that complement each other, so suggesting outfits is a great idea.

Overall, trade shows can be hectic but extremely rewarding. Its a great way to interact with buyers and other interns.

Trade shows also provide you with insight into the wholesale and buying aspect of fashion. If you are looking to get some trade show experience, you can look up the dates online (http://www.enkshows.com) according to the different locations.

About one to two months in advance, companies may post listings asking for extra help for upcoming shows. Some are even paid opportunities! The chance of finding an opportunity is high, because some companies flying in from the West Coast prefer hiring someone locally rather than flying in an intern with them.

These internships are just as professional as long-term internships, even though they may only be for three to four days.

If all goes well, you may walk away with some amazing contacts in the industry! Hope you found these tips helpful for your future internship searches.