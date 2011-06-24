Job Prospects for John Galliano, Elton John Has a Ball

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

John Galliano might be hired by LVMH to return to designing for his namesake label. [The Cut]

Jane Aldridge continues to be original, thrifty and all-around cooler than us by DIY-ing the multi-colored Prada stole. [Sea of Shoes]

Tiffani Amber Thiessen wears a Justin Bieber t-shirt. Hopefully no one tackles her. [Stylite]

Elton John threw a white tie and tiara ball. Our invite must have gotten lost in the mail. [Telegraph]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @manrepeller Been summoned for jury duty next Wednesday. I think this calls for a Thematic Repelling: Offend the Juror post. Cannot wait for these outfits.

RT @detailspaul Carine at Givenchy looking chic as hell#pfw Like she shows up looking any other way.

RT @ninagarcia Getting ready to hit the judging chairs@kimkardashian @MichaelKors @ProjectRunway #letthefunbegin https://t.co/nDi6ClM Let’s hope they don’t hit back.

RT @HuffPostStyle Botox Mom reportedly in counseling, taking parenting classes https://www.huffingtonpost.com/kYCLtR Too bad this couldn’t have been taken care of, oh, before she gave birth.

