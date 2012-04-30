How To Get A Job In Fashion: Must-Have Items To Rock Your Interview

Well, it’s that time of the year again, when a whole new crop of kids get to stretch their wings for the very first time. That’s right lovelies, these green graduates are hitting the workforce hard. If you happen to fall within this category, first: congrats! (BTW, don’t let shows like Girls scare you.)
Adulthood can be traumatizing (but trust us, nothing replaces your choice high school outfits ever) but equally as exciting as this new chapter in your life is just beginning. Whether you’re searching for an internship, looking for that first job or even just hot to update some classic favorites, interview attire can be pretty intimidating – especially if you’re trying to break into the fashion industry.
In a world where we eat, sleep and breathe clothes, choosing the right look is tricky. Where does showing off your sick personal style stop and your portrayal of a professional individual begin? Having encountered said conflict, we decided to break down for you an ideal outfit to impress your (hopefully) new boss without sacrificing your own aesthetic.
We did a survey in the StyleCaster offices to find out which items are totally necessary to score a spot at a covetable position – or at very least make you feel confident enough to blow the socks off your interviewer. Click through the slideshow to get advice from some of our favorite veteran SC industry insiders!
Liz Doupnik, Fashion Editor: A simple button-down can be interpreted so many different ways to fit your personal style. I love this light sea foam color and updated collar shape, which is so spot-on for this spring.
Silk Shirt With Appliqué On Collar, $79.90, at Zara.
Spencer Cain, Celebrity Editor: I think something subtle is necessary. Be sure to avoid all logos that may come off as gaudy or trying too hard. How about a good and simple tote to bring along your laptop or iPad?
Jesse Large Speedy Handbag, $425, at Linea Pelle.
Marni Golden, Editorial Director: I love myself a good blowout the night before a big interview. Do not -
I repeat, do NOT - wait until the morning of your interview to do this.
Who knows what kind of hair emergencies could pop up? You don't want to
risk looking like Dolly Parton or Cher. Clean, bouncy and polished
hair helps me feel extra confident (with a pinch of glamor) before I
enter uncharted territory. Literally.
Susan Gertner, What's Next Editor: A blazer is always great, but I would avoid one in black as it might come off as being a little too serious. Try colors in navy blue (or pretty much any shade of blue), nude or white.
Schoolboy Blazer, $175, at J. Crew.
Summer Krecke, Content Director: Focus on the shoes or the bag. You can fake a cheap LBD, but you can't fake designer accessories.
Elie Tahari Eleanor Crocodile-Embossed Pump, $179, at Bergdorf Goodman.
Rachel Adler, Beauty Director: In the beauty world, you always have to have a great manicure when
headed to an interview. Tame the color and style depending on your job
(i.e. don't get fruit nail art if you're heading to a more corporate
company). A lot of the times, anything goes when it
comes to your nails. But the one thing that doesn't work? Chipped nail polish –
it just shows that you didn't take the time to prep for the interview.