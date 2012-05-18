StyleCaster
How To Get A Job In Fashion: Fashion Stylist Edition

Liz Doupnik
by
Ever since I was about fourteen years old, I would scour the latest magazines and tear out my fashion photo shoots, keeping the photos organized (relatively speaking) in a massive inspiration folder. For what said inspiration was for, I’m still not completely sure, but needless to say, when I finally made the big move up to NYC, my trusty folder – which had grown to two accordion folders – was along for the ride. There was just something that struck me about the visuals and how the clothes, although typically unattainable somehow seemed accessible on the perfume scented pages.

It was only until I found myself working in the fashion industry, I discovered just how many people and how much work goes into executing and accomplishing just one of those shots. With just the glossy final product to use as a measure, it’s easy to fall under the misconception that being a fashion stylist consists of simply playing dress-up with a life-sized Barbie. Au contraire. Think more along the lines of schlepping garment bags on the subway, meticulous organizing and long hours. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

With personas like our beloved Rachel Zoe giving styling a whole new spotlight, we decided to tap five professionals who are killing it at the moment (sans reality TV cameras) to give their expert advice on how to break into this totally competitive yet covetable industry and share some of their super inspiring work.

Do you have a question about how to become a fashion stylist? Be sure to register as a user to ask!

William Graper, stylist

Biggest tip: I can't stress how important it is to maintain a strong relationship
with the press offices! No matter how talented you are, if you're
dishonest about the shoot you're pulling for, late with returns or treat
the garments carelessly, you can forget about confirmations next time. Take the time to work with honesty, integrity and attention to detail. A little extra effort goes a long way!

Lester Garcia, stylist

Biggest tip: Assisting other stylists is really the way to go, nothing like hands on experience!

Danielle Nachmani, stylist

Biggest tip: Intern, intern and then intern again. Also, be sure to give every assignment that's given to you 100% -- you never know who is
watching.

Jen Patryn, stylist

Biggest tip: Always be cool -- but never fashionably late! On time is late and early is on time.

Nicole Fasolino, stylist and fashion consultant 

Biggest tip: I've been in the fashion industry for over 10 years and
I'm still willing to carry garments bags and usher trunks through
airport security. Styling isn't just about playing with
clothes; you're on your feet, running from store to showroom to style
out. You have to be willing to work your butt off, live it, fully
understand it and enjoy it all at the same time.

