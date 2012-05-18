How To Get A Job In Fashion: Fashion Stylist Edition

Ever since I was about fourteen years old, I would scour the latest magazines and tear out my fashion photo shoots, keeping the photos organized (relatively speaking) in a massive inspiration folder. For what said inspiration was for, I’m still not completely sure, but needless to say, when I finally made the big move up to NYC, my trusty folder – which had grown to two accordion folders – was along for the ride. There was just something that struck me about the visuals and how the clothes, although typically unattainable somehow seemed accessible on the perfume scented pages.

It was only until I found myself working in the fashion industry, I discovered just how many people and how much work goes into executing and accomplishing just one of those shots. With just the glossy final product to use as a measure, it’s easy to fall under the misconception that being a fashion stylist consists of simply playing dress-up with a life-sized Barbie. Au contraire. Think more along the lines of schlepping garment bags on the subway, meticulous organizing and long hours. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

With personas like our beloved Rachel Zoe giving styling a whole new spotlight, we decided to tap five professionals who are killing it at the moment (sans reality TV cameras) to give their expert advice on how to break into this totally competitive yet covetable industry and share some of their super inspiring work.

