How To Get A Job In Fashion: Fashion Editor Edition

Today, one of my best friends is delivering one of her last presentations as a college student before venturing into that foreboding abyss otherwise known as adulthood. As much as it’s tempting to be trusting in fate (or something), let’s get real; scoring a job in this economy is tough, really tough. Guess what? It’s even harder when you’re trying to break into the fashion world.

With shows (that we all love here) like The Rachel Zoe Project, sometimes it’s easy to get a somewhat (ahem) skewed perspective on the industry at large and the people who run it. Sure, we all love design – that’s most likely what drew us all in at the beginning. (I personally remember watching runway shows with my older sister on the Style Network back in the 90s). But, what’s next? How do we go from flipping the pages of a magazine or clicking through websites to being the one actually writing the stories themselves?

Alas, being a Fashion Editor is alluring on the surface: there are photo shoots, designer interviews and events after work. But what happens in between all of that? What does it take to push the envelope of your vision with conviction while being articulate to others? Unlike some career paths like medicine or law, there isn’t a formula that equates success. Sure, there’s grad school, BFAs and internships, but even after that? At some point you’ll find yourself inevitably asking “Now what?”

That’s why we decided to round up some of the most influential fashion people in the biz to share their insider advice on penetrating what can sometimes feel like an iron wall. Click through the slideshow to see just what these experts have to suggest if you’re considering becoming an editor.

Have a question? Be sure to post it in the comment section below or register as a user and ask in our forum!