Gisele Was Just Seen With a New Man Weeks After Her Divorce From Tom—What to Know About Joaquim Valente

After her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is already making moves. Several outlets reported that she’s already dating another man and the duo was spotted out with Gisele’s kids. So, the big question is: Who is Joaquim Valente?

On October 28, 2022, Gisele and Tom confirmed their divorce finalization on Instagram on their Instagram stories. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion posted, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing everyday [sic] around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate in what comes in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Gisele wrote a similar story, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be my children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they need. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

That was all merely weeks before Gisele was spotted hanging out with a new guy. Read below to know more about Gisele Bündchen’s new potential boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Who is Joaquim Valente?

Who is Joaquim Valente? Joaquim Valente is a Brazillian jūjutsu instructor based in Miami, Florida. He taught Gisele and her kids shortly after the family moved to Florida when Tom started playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An insider told the Daily Mail that nothing was going on between them, however, insisting that they are and have been friends for years. “He’s been her kids’ jiu-jitsu teacher for years,” the source said. “There’s no truth to the rumors that they’re dating.”

Gisele posted about Joaquim and his brothers’ jiujitsu business in February 2022 on her Instagram reels . “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!” At the time, Tom tweeted his reaction to his ex-wife fighting in a now-deleted tweet, “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered.”

The jūjitsu company website reveals that the Valente brothers trained extensively for most of their lives. “At the tender age of 2, Pedro, Gui and Joaquim were already taking private lessons from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie. Growing up, the Valente brothers trained daily at the Gracie Academy in Rio de Janeiro.” Their hard work seemed to pay off as the brothers achieved a high honor in the world of jūjutsu, and “In 2007 Joaquim also received the Professors’ Diploma from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie.” Joaquim was the last in his family to move from Brazil to Miami, Florida since he played”a pivotal role in the development of our curriculums as he was still living in Brazil and could work with Grandmaster Hélio directly and provide Pedro and Gui with valuable information.” He later enrolled at Barry University and majored in Criminology.

According to their company website , the Valente Brothers’ mission is to “raise the physical confidence and overall wellness of students of all ages by teaching a complete and efficient self defense skill set within a safe, clean, positive and respectful environment.” They specifically want to focus on “the technical and philosophical roots” of the sport they learned from their teachers.

The Valente Brothers and Gisele also had a photoshoot together with Dust magazine showcasing their jūjutsu skills. The brothers reposted the video of the shoot on their company’s Instagram four days before news broke of Joaquim and Gisele hanging out together in Costa Rica. Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen owned a getaway residence in Costa Rica. The couple and their three kids would often vacation in the coastal residence. Not much is known about their home, but Gisele frequently posts her and her kids’ activities on the tropical beach on Instagram. After the divorce, it was discovered that she will retain the residence.

Before the divorce was publicized, Gisele bought her own home in Miami, Florida without Tom. According to The New York Post, the Victoria’s Secret model bought the house in February 2022, two weeks before Tom decided to un-retire from the NFL to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The model will reportedly use the residence as an office as she also bought another property in the city. The office has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is described as “1,540 square feet of all-white, light-filled living space.” Gisele and her ex-husband purchased a property on Indian Creek Island in Miami which is a gated community that provides its own security and private police. Tom and Gisele were in the process of building their “dream” mansion on the Island. However, due to the divorce and the damages from Hurricane Ian, construction has been put on hold, per The New York Post . It is also believed that after the divorce, Tom will retain the property.