Joanne Reyes

Name: Joanne Cordero Reyes

Age: 27

Occupation: Designer, Vicente Villarin

Location: New York

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

It’s a secret, but I will say, I love to get lost in the streets and discover boutiques with history or a story behind it.



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

“Jo is passionate, determined, and inspired to live.”

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

A nice and warm coat to bundle up in.



4. Who are your favorite designers?

My “fave” designers are John Galliano, Christian Lacroix, Christian Dior, and Elsa Schiaparelli.



5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Only one answer comes to mind to this sort of question, and that’s swapping closets with the Metropolitan Museum to study the construction of the garments.



6. What are your favorite online destinations?

I have many, but to name a few; StyleCaster (and it’s still in pre-launch mode!), Good.is, NYMag.com, Style.com and WWD.com



7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Wow! This would be amazing. I would first go back to the late 1800s and visit Mr. Charles Worth.



8. If you could get fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Monsieur Christian Dior himself and I’ve also always wanted to meet Mr. Oscar de la Renta.



9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

That would have to be Goblin King Jareth!



10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

My boots, Wolford tights, black stilettos, Bumble frizz spray, and my MAC fluid liner in Black Track.

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

That’s a good question. I’d say these days a good pair of necessity-$150, Indulge-$1000.



12. Who is your style soul mate?

To be honest, I believe each person has their own unique style within and discovering it is a part of life.



13. it’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

At my Final Supper, I am surrounded by my loved ones who have shown real love and support. John Galliano and David Bowie (with Iman), and in spirit Jaques Brel, Leonardo da Vinci and, of course, my Lolo Fu (Vicente Villarin) are there too. Everyone will order what they like, but if this is my final supper next to me are a fresh green salad with every kind of seafood, Doritos, Haagen Daaz coffee ice cream, a slice of plain cheesecake, watermelon and oranges!



14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

I went to Prom both junior and senior year; I also designed my dress both years.



15. What theme song best describes your life?

“You Are My Sunshine”

16. How did you get started as a designer?

I actually started drawing young. I would cut fabric from the rolls at my family’s boutique in LA and make dresses for my dolls and my brother’s Ninja Turtles and then I’d get into trouble. I learned the importance of yardage at age nine and got a box in the corner labeled “Jo’s scraps.”

17. What inspires you?

It can be anything. Travel, architecture or life whether it’s an experience, emotion, thought or epiphany; it tends to trigger and then I research to find what best symbolizes it.

18. What season are you working on now?

I am in major season transition mode! I am finishing up production patterns and tech packs for Spring 2009, and sketching and preparing to start patterns for Fall 2009. Plus, I am also working on other really fun projects on the side.



Fun facts: Hmmm….

I will most likely respond to any name that starts with “Jo”

I’m a mountain girl at heart and due for a nature-filled vacation.

I like to discover and learn new things; love being lost in a city and finding my way back.

I dream of traveling and one day seeing the world and every photo destination that inspires me.

Everyone I meet tells me to slow down and this guy I just hung out with said it’s like there’s a speedometer in my head!