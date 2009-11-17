Joanna Krupa Pictures from Playboy 2009 Shoot

Of all the sexy Playboy covers of the past, some are saying that the latest issue, featuring model/dancer Joanna Krupa may be the sexiest yet. The current Dancing With the Stars contestant is rocking an incredibly hot bod at 30 years old (perhaps from all those tango lessons?), but the spread inside doesn’t expose more than she hasn’t already revealed on the beaches of St. Tropez, says the beauty. This is probably due in part to the Playboy crew allowing Krupa to pick her own photographer and make important decisions about how she would ultimately be portrayed within the risqué mag’s pages. Funny girl Chelsea Handler of Chelsea Lately and Hef’s new GF, Crystal Harris, are also featured in the most recent issue.

Watch Dancing With the Stars tonight on ABC to see if Krupa can outlast Mya, Kelly Osbourne, and Donny Osmond to make her way to the next round of competition.