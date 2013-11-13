Joan Rivers is Totally Trying to Start a Twitter Feud With Jennifer Lawrence

It seems that fashion critic and loudmouth extraordinaire (in the best way, of course) Joan Rivers has finally picked a fight with the singular celebrity no one seems willing to say nary a negative word about. Rivers took to her Twitter account yesterday to lash out at one Jennifer Lawrence, who attacked Rivers’ E! show “Fashion Police” in an interview with Yahoo!

“Shows like ‘Fashion Police’ … are just showing these generations of young people to judge people based on things [that don’t matter],” the 23-year-old Oscar winner told Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer in the sit-down chat, which was part of the current “Hunger Games” press tour. “They put values in all the things that are wrong and [show] that it’s okay to just point at people and call them ugly and call them fat and they call it fun.”

As soon as she heard about what Lawrence said, Rivers took to Twitter to remind everyone that during awards season, Lawrence had no problem with such criticism—because it always came out in her favor (largely, we might add, thanks to a little thing called Dior).

Check out Joan’s full attack below!