Joan Jett: Style Icon and Hall of Fame Nominee

Yesterday the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for the 2012 inductees. Among the big names like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Beastie Boys, we spotted a name we just couldn’t ignore: Joan Jett. Nominated alongside her band the Blackhearts, this glam rock queen revolutionized the image of the sexy female rocker.

Yes, we love the Blackhearts, but our favorite Joan Jett musical role was as a member of the all female group the Runaways. The influence Joan Jett and the Runaways had on generations of bad ass, rock & roll lovin’ ladies is insurmountable. The original members of the band were Sandy West, Joan Jett, Micki Steele, and Lita Ford, all style icons in their own right.

The influence these premier female rockers had on music today is monumental. Musicians like Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Alice Glass, lead singer and lyricist for the Crystal Castles, have looks and careers that are direct nods to Joan Jett and the Runaways.

So Joan Jett, we raise our lukewarm PBRs in a toast to your great achievements. In honor of this momentous occasion we’ve pulled together some Runaway-inspired looks that are totally runway worthy.

