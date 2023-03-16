JLo Just Dropped a Line of Embellished Heels, Platforms & Boots While No One Was Looking & It’s Only at Revolve

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a big Thursday, guys! And not because the sun is shining, it’s finally above 40 degrees and spring is just around the corner. But it’s because the queen of literally everything from music to style to beauty has surprised everyone with a Revolve shoe launch, and yup, we’re talking about JLo.

The first thing I noticed when I saw the line was how upscale it looked for the affordable price range. Plus, there’s a style for just about any vibe you’re after. I spy a Daisy and the Six retro platform inspo, NYC club girl energy, and glam date-night sling backs. Whatever occasion you’re shopping for, Miss Lopez (erm, should I say Affleck?) has done it again with this Revolve collab.

The drop includes 13 different styles with varying silhouettes. And everything comes in sizes six through 10. If you need some inspo on how to wear them, JLo is the perfect model, highlighting how to rock each style. But of course, I’m always a fan of one rule: wear them however the heck you want to. If you think it looks good, it’ll look good to everyone else around you too.

Check out our top picks from the drop:

JLo x REVOLVE Calle Boot

You can literally stomp out the haters all over the Bronx (or your hometown!) with these embellished crystal boots. The triangle heel seriously serves.

JLo x REVOLVE Beverly Platform Heel

Just call me Daisy Jones because stepping into these sends you right back into the ’70s. Plus, they come in silver and black. Just imagine these babies shining out from under a pair of bell bottoms.

JLo x REVOLVE Bronx Bootie

Did I mention these booties come in half sizes? Literally run don’t walk to scoop up your size!

JLo x REVOLVE Rodeo Platform Heel

I’ll let you in on the secret to wearing heels: If you rock a platform under the toe as well as the heel, your feet will never hurt. Now get ready to dance all night in these super-platform heels.

JLo x REVOLVE Bowery Sandal

I love a feather moment. These chic slip-ons are perfect for a bridal moment, or pairing with your cowl-neck silk mini dress for a rooftop hang this summer.