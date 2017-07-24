Jennifer Lopez Wears a Velvet, Sheer Mini Dress to Her Birthday Party

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
J.Lo stole the show at her birthday party in a velvet, sheer black mini-dress. [Marie Claire]
Kylie Jenner’s snapchat account was hacked yesterday by a user claiming to have Kylie’s “nudes.” [Teen Vogue]
The Weeknd flew 11.5 hours from Paris to be with girlfriend Selena Gomez for her birthday. [Elle]
Kristin Cavallari’s new short lob is giving us some serious Laguna Beach vibes. [Bustle]
Linkin Park wrote an open letter addressing their late band member, Chester Bennington’s, suicide. [E Online]
A Spanish artist is transforming women’s stretch marks into rainbow-colored works of art, and it is super cool. [Elle UK]
Torrid will be the first plus-size line to show at NYFW—it is about time! [Glamour]
Gal Gadot shared a heartfelt moment with young girl dressed as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con. [Huffington Post]
Milk Makeup is launching its first ever full-coverage foundation in 16 shades, and you’re about to be obsessed. [Fashionista]