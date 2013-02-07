25 Memorable Grammy Awards Dresses

The 55th Annual Grammy Awards airs live on Sunday, and we’re already anticipating what some of music’s biggest stars will be wearing on the red carpet. One of the reasons we love the Grammys is because—out of all the awards shows—celebrities take the most risks, and show off seriously outrageous fashions. Although this year a wardrobe advisory has reportedly been issued—perhaps to prevent similar looks to some of the above—we still have high hopes that the carpet will deliver.
Just in time for Sunday’s festivities, we decided to take a stylish walk down memory lane and round up a few of our absolute favorite red carpet looks from the past few years, worn by celebrities like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, just to name a few. Of course, we also featured Jennifer Lopez‘s infamous green Versace gown from the 2000 red carpet. While we picked some of these looks for their A+ style, others we chose simply for their shock-factor.
Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities scored a spot on our list!
Jennifer Lopez wore this unforgettable green Versace gown to the 2000 Grammy Awards. Her wardrobe choice is still one of the most talked about in awards show history.
So unusual, indeed: Cyndi Lauper was her ususal colorful self at the 26th Annual Grammy Awards in 1984.
Photo:
Ron Galella/WireImage
Destiny's Child rocked their standard "same but different" ensembles in 2001.
Photo:
Jason Kirk/Getty Images
Grace Jones at the Grammys 1984.
Photo:
Barry King/WireImage
That's Lady Gagsa in side an egg-like container in 2011.
Photo:
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Rihanna wore Jean Paul Gaultier to the Grammy Awards in 2011. The fashion-forward gown featured a sheer striped pattern on the off-the-shoulder cut. She joked, "I pretty much snatched it off the runway." And she pretty much did.
Photo:
KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA/SIPA
Madonna and Shania Twain looking oh-so-late-'90s at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999.
Photo:
KMazur/WireImage
Sweet braids: Christina Aguilera during 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Nicki Minaj wore one of the most memorable Grammy Awards look ever in 2012 by opting to done a custom Versace cape dress. The Red Riding Hood inspired gown definitely stood out on the red carpet.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
At least she added some pointy pumps: Missy Elliott at the 2004 Grammy awards.
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage
Yikes: Sheryl Crow in 2002.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Fergie wore a daring sheer lace neon orange gown by Jean-Paul Gaultier to the 54th Grammy Awards.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lil' Kim shows off her assets in 2004.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer
Miley Cyrus dazzled in a tiger-print sequined Roberto Cavalli gown to the 2011 Grammys. The young songstress looked sophisticated and made an age appropriate red carpet choice.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In 2010, Jennifer Hudson stunned the world when she debuted her super-slim body on the Grammys red carpet.
Whitney Houston at the Grammys in 1986.
Photo:
Ron Galella/WireImage
Haim proving they're the chicest band, like, ever in 2015.
Who could forget Pharrell Williams' Vivienne Westwood hat in 2014?
Again, a pregnant Ciara stunned in 2014 in this glittering gold number.
Madonna doing her best Shia LaBeouf impression in 2014.
Chrissy Teigen stunned in 2015.
Taylor Swift looked ladylike and elegant in 2014
Cotton candy or dress? You decide.
Yes, apparently Paris Hilton was invited to the Grammys in 2014—and wore this.
The hat was definitely necessary, Madonna.
Charli XCX getting formal in 2015.