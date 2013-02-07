25 Memorable Grammy Awards Dresses

The 55th Annual Grammy Awards airs live on Sunday, and we’re already anticipating what some of music’s biggest stars will be wearing on the red carpet. One of the reasons we love the Grammys is because—out of all the awards shows—celebrities take the most risks, and show off seriously outrageous fashions. Although this year a wardrobe advisory has reportedly been issued—perhaps to prevent similar looks to some of the above—we still have high hopes that the carpet will deliver.

Just in time for Sunday’s festivities, we decided to take a stylish walk down memory lane and round up a few of our absolute favorite red carpet looks from the past few years, worn by celebrities like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, just to name a few. Of course, we also featured Jennifer Lopez‘s infamous green Versace gown from the 2000 red carpet. While we picked some of these looks for their A+ style, others we chose simply for their shock-factor.

Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities scored a spot on our list!