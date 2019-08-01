J. Lo Is Out Here Celebrating Leo Season Looking Like a Snack, and I Stan

I fully believe in celebrating your birthday, birthday week, birthday month—toot your own horn for your entire zodiac season, baby. We should all take time to appreciate ourselves and power that can come from acknowledging our own worth in this world. And, according to Jennifer Lopez’s latest Instagram, she definitely agrees with me. Decked out in a jungle vibes ensemble, J. Lo continued to celebrate her birthday season. Perhaps it has something to do with reaching the milestone of 50 years (Can you even believe J. Lo is 50? Because I cannot.) or that the singer is just a huge fan of birthdays, but J. Lo is out here looking like a complete snack. She is soaking up all that Leo energy and giving it back to us via Instagram.

Lopez captioned her photo “LEO season continues…” so you know she’s got that energy on the brain. Really leaning into the power that comes with one’s own zodiac season, J. Lo looked positively radiant in her latest ensemble. The singer was decked out in a silky jungle-inspired set—complete with oversized hoop earrings and majorly oversized glasses. I’m not even sure Lopez wears glasses, but she rocked these huge ones nonetheless. And I’m not kidding when I say these glasses are gigantic. Seriously, think of the most dramatic oversized sunnies you’ve ever seen, then imagine glasses about an inch bigger—that’s what these glasses look like. Jennifer Lopez is doing the absolute most, and I stan.

After partying it up for her 50th birthday in Miami last week, J. Lo is (understandably) continuing her celebration. And if that celebration means Lopez coming out here looking incredible posing for Instagram photos, I hope she keeps it up for the rest of the year. After all, J. Lo deserves celebration every single day, am I right?!