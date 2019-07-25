Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Dress was Equal Parts BDSM and Glittery Mermaid

Scroll To See More Images

We all know Jennifer Lopez has always looked good in whatever she wears—even during the early aughts, when the fashion of the time made that a serious challenge—but 2019 has been especially incredible in terms of the actress’ style. She’s become one to seriously watch, and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing. On Wednesday night, J. Lo attended her 50th birthday party in a dress that was nothing less than perfection. I’m truly not sure Lopez has ever aged, because there’s no way she just turned 50. The singer’s golden shimmery dress was absolutely gorgeous, and I’m way too obsessed for my own good.

Of course, once I found out J. Lo’s dress was Versace (from the Fall/Winter 2019 runway, no less), I wasn’t even surprised at how beautiful it was. Pairing Jennifer Lopez with designer fashion is a no-brainer. The gold gown gave me both BDSM vibes and reminded me of a glittery mermaid—if that’s even possible. Straps and gold glitter everywhere, this dress is ready to step out on the stage and also do a little role-playing afterward. Strap! Me! Up!

I mean, if I look half this amazing at my 50th birthday party, I will consider that a true blessing. Someone get Versace on the line, because there’s no way I’m not recreating this epic birthday party in 25 years. (By then it’ll be a total throwback paying homage to Jennifer Lopez!)

Getting a close-up of this Versace dress was literally all I needed to sustain me until the weekend. The strappy gown might be the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life. I’m not really sure how exactly she got into the dress, but I am beyond glad she did. The glitz! The glamour! I’m in love!

It took a lot of restraint to not crop everyone else out of the above group photo, but I decided to be kind. Besides, is anyone looking at anyone other than J. Lo? Absolutely not. The singer is an absolute knock-out, and will probably look this good (if not better) at age 70.