BLACKPINK’S JISOO’s ‘Flower’ Lyrics Have An ‘Unexpected Charm’—Here’s The English Translation

BLINKS rise up! Jisoo’s Flower lyrics deliver the elegance that we always love from her. The eldest member of BLACKPINK just released her first single album [ME] with much anticipation. It amassed more than 500,000 pre-orders and we can see her totally bloom in the release.
BLACKPINK’s social media teased the two-song single album with a cover of JISOO and teaser visual films that fans watched more than 17.5 million times. It’s the first solo release for JISOO, with the other members releasing singles prior like LISA with the viral “Money” and “LaLisa,” ROSÉ with “On The Ground” and “Gone” and JENNIE with “Solo.” The four-piece K-Pop girl group is in the middle of touring for their BORN PINK world tour supporting their second full-length album release of the same name and will be performing at Coachella in April 2023. “You can look forward to JISOO’s new musical color that she hasn’t shown before,” a YG Entertainment representative says of the album.
So what do the “꽃(FLOWER)” lyrics mean? Read more below to find out.
What do JISOO’s “FLOWER” lyrics mean?
What do Jisoo’s “FLOWER” lyrics mean? In an interview with the Korean site NAVER, JISOO revealed what “Flower” means to her. “I chose ‘FLOWER’ as the title song because it is a song that expresses me the best, with a perfect harmony in all aspects, from vocals to performance to visual elements,” she said via a translation of the article. “From the first time I heard the demo in the studio, something came to me like fate. It’s a dance song, but the lyrics are lyrical, so it has an unexpected charm, and the hook part is very addictive. The affection for ‘All Eyes On Me’ is so special that it was prepared as a candidate for the title song. Feeling cheerful yet deadly? I think a lot of people will like it as much as I do.”
She conceptualized the [ME] while also looking inside herself for inspiration. “What is the charm of a solo artist ‘Jisoo’?” While preparing for the album, question marks floated around in my head. I wanted to show a new and diverse side of myself while protecting myself. It is an album of ‘me’ itself, created after a lot of trouble to look inside and express it. I participated in the overall part of the album, and I worked with that kind of determination from beginning to end. As I go through the process of discovering new charms that I didn’t know about, I feel myself growing and becoming stronger.”
JISOO thanked BLINKS for all their support and thought of her fans during the album’s creation. “Every time I hear the modifier ‘first’, my heart flutters and I am amazed. I am grateful that so many fans are cheering for me and looking forward to it, and I feel that I need to work harder. To repay that expectation, I am doing my best until the end. Through the world tour, last year’s finale and this year’s start are with fans, and I’m so happy to release a solo album. It wasn’t prepared with the season in mind, but the timing was perfect as the album was released in the spring when ‘flowers’ bloom. Good start!”
JISOO “Flower” Lyrics
Here are JISOO’s “Flower” Lyrics translated in English via Genius.
[Intro]
Eh-eh-eh-eh
Eh-eh-eh-eh
[Verse 1]
A-B-C, do-re-mi
I was as nice as that
That look in the eye changed completely perhaps
This is also a side of me
[Refrain]
I fly away like a blue butterfly
It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on
Even the times that we were in full bloom
A lie, lie, lie to me
[Pre-Chorus]
Crimsonly burned down you and I
I’m okay, would you be as well?
On a beautiful day without a single cloud
There was nothing left but the scent of a flower
[Chorus]
Therе was nothing left but the scent of a flowеr
[Verse 2]
You and me, although we were
Madly in love
Cruelly trampled
My one and only lilac
[Refrain]
I fly away like a white petal
It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on
Drawn by a gentle wind
Spring comes but we say bye, bye, bye
[Pre-Chorus]
Crimsonly burned down you and I
I’m okay, would you be as well?
On a beautiful day without a single cloud
There was nothing left but the scent of a flower
[Chorus]
There was nothing left but the scent of a flower
[Bridge]
Now goodbye, goodbye
Never looking back
A leaf named hesitance
Falling away from you by a spring shower
Nothing left but a scent of a flower
[Outro]
Hey-hey-ey-hey
Hey, hey-ey-hey
Hey-hey-ey-hey
There was nothing left but a scent of a flower
[Intro]
Eh-eh-eh-eh
Eh-eh-eh-eh
JISOO “Flower” Lyrics in Korean
Here are JISOO’s Flower Lyrics in Korean via Genius.
[Verse 1]
A-B-C, Do-Re-Mi
만큼 착했던 나
그 눈빛이 싹 변했지
어쩌면 이 또한 나니까
[Refrain]
난 파란 나비처럼 날아가
잡지 못한 건 다 네 몫이니까
활짝 꽃피웠던 시간도 이제 모두
내겐 lie, lie, lie
[Pre-Chorus]
붉게 타버려진 너와 나
난 괜찮아 넌 괜찮을까
구름 한 점 없이 예쁜 날
꽃향기만 남기고 갔단다
[Chorus]
꽃향기만 남기고 갔단다
[Verse 2]
You and me, 미칠 듯이
뜨거웠지만
처참하게 짓밟혀진
내 하나뿐인 lilac
[Refrain]
난 하얀 꽃잎처럼 날아가
잡지 않은 것은 너니까
살랑살랑 부는 바람에 이끌려
봄은 오지만 우린 bye, bye, bye
[Pre-Chorus]
붉게 타버려진 너와 나
난 괜찮아 넌 괜찮을까
구름 한 점 없이 예쁜 날
꽃향기만 남기고 갔단다
[Chorus]
꽃향기만 남기고 갔단다
[Bridge]
이젠 안녕 goodbye
뒤는 절대 안 봐
미련이란 이름의 잎새 하나
봄비에 너에게서 떨어져
꽃향기만 남아
[Outro]
Hey-hey-ey-hey
Hey, hey-ey-hey
Hey-hey-ey-hey
꽃향기만 남기고 갔단다
JISOO “Flower” Lyrics Romanization
Here are JISOO’s “Flower” lyrics romanized via Genius.
[Intro]
Eh-eh-eh-eh
Eh-eh-eh-eh
[Verse 1]
A-B-C, Do-Re-Mi
Mankeum chakaetdeon na
Geu nunbichi ssak byeonhaetji
Eojjeomyeon i ttohan nanikka
[Refrain]
Nan paran nabicheoreom naraga
Japji mothan geon da ne moksinikka
Hwaljjak kkotpiwotdeon sigando ije modu
Naegen lie, lie, lie
[Pre-Chorus]
Bulge tabeoryeojin neowa na
Nan gwaenchana neon gwaenchaneulkka
Gureum han jeom eopsi yeppeun nal
Kkothyanggiman namgigo gatdanda
[Chorus]
Kkothyanggiman namgigo gatdanda
[Verse 2]
You and me, michil deusi
Tteugeowotjiman
Cheochamhage jitbalpyeojin
Nae hanappunin lilac
[Refrain]
Nan hayan kkochipcheoreom naraga
Japji aneun geoseun neonikka
Sallangsallang buneun barame ikkeullyeo
Bomeun ojiman urin bye, bye, bye
[Pre-Chorus]
Bulge tabeoryeojin neowa na
Nan gwaenchana neon gwaenchaneulkka
Gureum han jeom eopsi yeppeun nal
Kkothyanggiman namgigo gatdanda
[Chorus]
Kkothyanggiman namgigo gatdanda
[Bridge]
Ijen annyeong goodbye
Dwineun jeoldae an bwa
Miryeoniran ireumui ipsae hana
Bombie neoegeseo tteoreojyeo
Kkothyanggiman nama
[Outro]
Hey-hey-ey-hey
Hey, hey-ey-hey
Hey-hey-ey-hey
Kkothyanggiman namgigo gatdanda
[ME] by JISOO
