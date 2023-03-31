BLACKPINK’S JISOO’s ‘Flower’ Lyrics Have An ‘Unexpected Charm’—Here’s The English Translation

Scroll To See More Images

BLINKS rise up! Jisoo’s Flower lyrics deliver the elegance that we always love from her. The eldest member of BLACKPINK just released her first single album [ME] with much anticipation. It amassed more than 500,000 pre-orders and we can see her totally bloom in the release.

BLACKPINK’s social media teased the two-song single album with a cover of JISOO and teaser visual films that fans watched more than 17.5 million times. It’s the first solo release for JISOO, with the other members releasing singles prior like LISA with the viral “Money” and “LaLisa,” ROSÉ with “On The Ground” and “Gone” and JENNIE with “Solo.” The four-piece K-Pop girl group is in the middle of touring for their BORN PINK world tour supporting their second full-length album release of the same name and will be performing at Coachella in April 2023. “You can look forward to JISOO’s new musical color that she hasn’t shown before,” a YG Entertainment representative says of the album.

So what do the “꽃(FLOWER)” lyrics mean? Read more below to find out.

What do JISOO’s “FLOWER” lyrics mean?

What do Jisoo’s “FLOWER” lyrics mean? In an interview with the Korean site NAVER, JISOO revealed what “Flower” means to her. “I chose ‘FLOWER’ as the title song because it is a song that expresses me the best, with a perfect harmony in all aspects, from vocals to performance to visual elements,” she said via a translation of the article. “From the first time I heard the demo in the studio, something came to me like fate. It’s a dance song, but the lyrics are lyrical, so it has an unexpected charm, and the hook part is very addictive. The affection for ‘All Eyes On Me’ is so special that it was prepared as a candidate for the title song. Feeling cheerful yet deadly? I think a lot of people will like it as much as I do.”

She conceptualized the [ME] while also looking inside herself for inspiration. “What is the charm of a solo artist ‘Jisoo’?” While preparing for the album, question marks floated around in my head. I wanted to show a new and diverse side of myself while protecting myself. It is an album of ‘me’ itself, created after a lot of trouble to look inside and express it. I participated in the overall part of the album, and I worked with that kind of determination from beginning to end. As I go through the process of discovering new charms that I didn’t know about, I feel myself growing and becoming stronger.”

JISOO thanked BLINKS for all their support and thought of her fans during the album’s creation. “Every time I hear the modifier ‘first’, my heart flutters and I am amazed. I am grateful that so many fans are cheering for me and looking forward to it, and I feel that I need to work harder. To repay that expectation, I am doing my best until the end. Through the world tour, last year’s finale and this year’s start are with fans, and I’m so happy to release a solo album. It wasn’t prepared with the season in mind, but the timing was perfect as the album was released in the spring when ‘flowers’ bloom. Good start!”

JISOO “Flower” Lyrics

Here are JISOO’s “Flower” Lyrics translated in English via Genius.

[Intro]

Eh-eh-eh-eh

Eh-eh-eh-eh

[Verse 1]

A-B-C, do-re-mi

I was as nice as that

That look in the eye changed completely perhaps

This is also a side of me

[Refrain]

I fly away like a blue butterfly

It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on

Even the times that we were in full bloom

A lie, lie, lie to me

[Pre-Chorus]

Crimsonly burned down you and I

I’m okay, would you be as well?

On a beautiful day without a single cloud

There was nothing left but the scent of a flower

[Chorus]

Therе was nothing left but the scent of a flowеr

[Verse 2]

You and me, although we were

Madly in love

Cruelly trampled

My one and only lilac

[Refrain]

I fly away like a white petal

It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on

Drawn by a gentle wind

Spring comes but we say bye, bye, bye

[Pre-Chorus]

Crimsonly burned down you and I

I’m okay, would you be as well?

On a beautiful day without a single cloud

There was nothing left but the scent of a flower

[Chorus]

There was nothing left but the scent of a flower

[Bridge]

Now goodbye, goodbye

Never looking back

A leaf named hesitance

Falling away from you by a spring shower

Nothing left but a scent of a flower

[Outro]

Hey-hey-ey-hey

Hey, hey-ey-hey

Hey-hey-ey-hey

There was nothing left but a scent of a flower

[Intro]

Eh-eh-eh-eh

Eh-eh-eh-eh

JISOO “Flower” Lyrics in Korean

Here are JISOO’s Flower Lyrics in Korean via Genius.

[Verse 1]

A-B-C, Do-Re-Mi

만큼 착했던 나

그 눈빛이 싹 변했지

어쩌면 이 또한 나니까

[Refrain]

난 파란 나비처럼 날아가

잡지 못한 건 다 네 몫이니까

활짝 꽃피웠던 시간도 이제 모두

내겐 lie, lie, lie

[Pre-Chorus]

붉게 타버려진 너와 나

난 괜찮아 넌 괜찮을까

구름 한 점 없이 예쁜 날

꽃향기만 남기고 갔단다

[Chorus]

꽃향기만 남기고 갔단다

[Verse 2]

You and me, 미칠 듯이

뜨거웠지만

처참하게 짓밟혀진

내 하나뿐인 lilac

[Refrain]

난 하얀 꽃잎처럼 날아가

잡지 않은 것은 너니까

살랑살랑 부는 바람에 이끌려

봄은 오지만 우린 bye, bye, bye

[Pre-Chorus]

붉게 타버려진 너와 나

난 괜찮아 넌 괜찮을까

구름 한 점 없이 예쁜 날

꽃향기만 남기고 갔단다

[Chorus]

꽃향기만 남기고 갔단다

[Bridge]

이젠 안녕 goodbye

뒤는 절대 안 봐

미련이란 이름의 잎새 하나

봄비에 너에게서 떨어져

꽃향기만 남아

[Outro]

Hey-hey-ey-hey

Hey, hey-ey-hey

Hey-hey-ey-hey

꽃향기만 남기고 갔단다

JISOO “Flower” Lyrics Romanization

Here are JISOO’s “Flower” lyrics romanized via Genius.

[Intro]

Eh-eh-eh-eh

Eh-eh-eh-eh

[Verse 1]

A-B-C, Do-Re-Mi

Mankeum chakaetdeon na

Geu nunbichi ssak byeonhaetji

Eojjeomyeon i ttohan nanikka

[Refrain]

Nan paran nabicheoreom naraga

Japji mothan geon da ne moksinikka

Hwaljjak kkotpiwotdeon sigando ije modu

Naegen lie, lie, lie

[Pre-Chorus]

Bulge tabeoryeojin neowa na

Nan gwaenchana neon gwaenchaneulkka

Gureum han jeom eopsi yeppeun nal

Kkothyanggiman namgigo gatdanda

[Chorus]

Kkothyanggiman namgigo gatdanda

[Verse 2]

You and me, michil deusi

Tteugeowotjiman

Cheochamhage jitbalpyeojin

Nae hanappunin lilac

[Refrain]

Nan hayan kkochipcheoreom naraga

Japji aneun geoseun neonikka

Sallangsallang buneun barame ikkeullyeo

Bomeun ojiman urin bye, bye, bye

[Pre-Chorus]

Bulge tabeoryeojin neowa na

Nan gwaenchana neon gwaenchaneulkka

Gureum han jeom eopsi yeppeun nal

Kkothyanggiman namgigo gatdanda

[Chorus]

Kkothyanggiman namgigo gatdanda

[Bridge]

Ijen annyeong goodbye

Dwineun jeoldae an bwa

Miryeoniran ireumui ipsae hana

Bombie neoegeseo tteoreojyeo

Kkothyanggiman nama

[Outro]

Hey-hey-ey-hey

Hey, hey-ey-hey

Hey-hey-ey-hey

Kkothyanggiman namgigo gatdanda

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.