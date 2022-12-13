BTS’ Jin’s Net Worth Before Enlistment Makes Him A True Global Superstar—Here’s How Much He Makes

As seven, BTS dominated the global music scene and many ARMY are asking, what is Jin’s net worth? Self-dubbed as “Worldwide Handsome”, Jin’s lovable charm captures the heart of millions with his care for his younger members as the “hyung” (oldest member) of the group, his love for food and amazing vocals.

Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS, debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with their first song “No More Dream.” Since then the Bangtan Boys’ seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—have become some of the most recognizable names in not only K-pop, but in music history. The Bangtan Boys have collaborated with Halsey, Steve Aoki and Nicki Minaj, and have performed at the Grammys, the American Music Awards and other award shows. In August 2020, BTS earned their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their single, “Dynamite,” the band’s first song fully recorded in English.

During their 2022 Festa video celebrating the anniversary of their debut, the band announced that they would be taking a break. The boy band would not be breaking up, but instead, they would be focusing on their solo projects. Several members released their hit projects after the announcement such as J-Hope’s album Jack in the Box and Jin’s solo single “The Astronaut.” In October 2022, Big Hit announced that Jin would be enlisting in the Korean military (which is mandatory for able-bodied Korean men under the age of 30), with the rest of the members joining later. The company also noted that the band is “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.” In a sweet message to ARMY via J-Hope’s phone at the 2022 MAMA Awards, he said, “For now, it’s sad that I won’t be making public appearances for a while, but I will come back with great music soon. Everyone, I will go to the military safely.”

On December 11, 2022, Jin posted a selfie on Weverse with his military buzzcut and captioned it “Cuter than expected” in Korean. He also posted a goodbye message on the fan and artist community site, saying “Ok it’s now time for the curtain call (I wanted to say this when I enlisted)” referring to a character’s line in his favorite game League of Legends who is also named Jhin. All the other six members wished Jin a happy goodbye, with RM posting on his Instagram stories a picture of the boys touching Jin’s shaved head with the caption “Love you, our Jin. See you soon! It’s reported that Jin started his training on December 13, 2022, at the Gyeonggi Province, close to the border with North Korea, and is expected to complete his service by June 2024.

What is BTS Jin’s net worth?

What is BTS Jin’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jin’s net worth is estimated to be about $20 million. A majority comes from performance earnings with BTS and another portion comes from endorsements and investments. He is currently 22 on the list of K-Pop idols with the highest net worth according to Seoul Space.

According to the net worth site, the K-Pop group earned $170 million in touring revenue in 2019 for their Love Yourself World Tour, which is a record for any musical group. Though the group didn’t tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they offered virtual online concerts to their fanbase (known as ARMY) such as Map of the Soul O:NE and Permission to Dance on Stage Online. Once restrictions were lifted, the boys returned to the stage with Permission to Dance on Stage performances in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Seoul. All those concerts sold out in a heartbeat, and the Los Angeles show sold out on Ticketmaster during the presale rounds before the general public sale.

BTS is also a brand ambassador for a plethora of brands such as Mcdonald’s, Samsonite, Seoul Tourism, Louis Vuitton, Formula E, Puma, FILA, Coway, LG, Hyundai, Samsung and Lemon-a and more. The Korea Times reported that the band is paid between ₩3 billion ($2.69 million) and ₩5 billion ($4.48 million) per endorsement.

BTS’ music, of course, also has a huge impact on the band’s net worth. According to Billboard, the band was responsible for one-third of all U.S. K-Pop sales & streams in 2021. Their latest album BE sat on top of the Billboard Charts for weeks, and it was their fifth album that reached number one, with 242,000 album-equivalent units, including 177,000 sales. It also hit number one on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart with over 2.2 million copies sold in its first week. It almost became the highest opening week sales figures in the chart’s history, but their previous album Map of the Soul: 7 still takes the record.

In the past couple of years, Jin released solo singles through SoundCloud such as Tonight and Abyss. He also recorded an OST “It’s Definitely You” in 2016 for the Korean drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior with fellow member V, who starred in the drama as well. In 2021, Jin released a global and viral hit “Super Tuna” on his birthday. When the singles, “Super Tuna”, “Abyss” and “Tonight” were put onto streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music, the singles entered the Billboard chart at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3, respectively.

In September 2020, Big Hit Entertainment went public on the South Korean stock exchange. Big Hit and HYBE founder and BTS’ producer Bang Si-Hyuk offered the boys 478,695 common shares of the company. At the time of the opening, Big Hit’s share was priced at $235 (₩270,000 South Korean Won). According to Rolling Stone, it took to a market cap of $7.6 Billion and BTS themselves earned $108 million in shares or $15.4 million per group member.

Other than his music career, Jin is also an avid foodie. He used to have a V Live series called Eat Jin that is beloved by ARMY all over the world. In 2018, he and his brother opened up a restaurant named Ossu Seiromushi in Seoul, South Korea. He is a restaurant director while his brother is the owner.

During their concert for the Busan bid for the 2030 World Expo on October 15, 2022, Jin announced that he will be the next member after J-Hope to release his solo work. His single will be released “soon,” and he said, “I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot of different things recently, and there’s still a lot of [content] left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” On October 28, 2022, Jin released the single “The Astronaut” which was co-written by his friends in Coldplay.

