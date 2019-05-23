Wait, Jin Might Not Be the Richest BTS Member

Scroll To See More Images

We’re sure you’re still on a high from BTS’ whirlwind American tour. The seven-member boy band — Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin dazzled everyone with hits from their latest album, Map of the Soul: Persona. We’re sure Jin and BTS’ net worth has increased as a result. The Love Yourself, Speak Yourself tour was especially emotional because Jin, one of the band’s lead vocalist, could be taking a hiatus soon to serve in the Korean military. During a recent interview with CBS, Jin said, “As a Korean, it’s natural. And, someday, when duty calls, will be ready to respond and do our best. ”

BTS aka the Bangtan Boys has been climbing the charts since 2013 and they have been killing globally–selling out their tour dates in the United States. Though the guys are super young–ranging from 21 to 26 years old, and there are so many of them–they’ve mastered a harmony that many boy bands before them have been unable to accomplish. RM–told CBS that they are doing so well, because they love and respect each other and they are enjoying the ride. He said, “We just enjoy the ride, live in the moment and that’s all we can do.”

During a recent concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey–BTS’ love for one another was evident when they shared an epic group hug on stage. With six years of success multiple albums and a slew of sold-out tours under their belt, we had to know more about the group’s network. Is Jin the wealthiest BTS member?

What is Jin’s net worth?

Jin–whose given name is Kim Seok-jin has a personal net worth of $7 million. He’s also pursuing his college degree at the Konkuk University in the fields of art and acting. Though Jin is one of the lead vocalists in the band, his net worth is the exact same as his five of his band members. Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin are all worth $7 million as well. However, the richest member of BTS is RM, who is worth $8 million. It’s probably because he’s BTS’ leader.

Who is the tallest BTS member?

At 5 feet 11 inches tall, RM, whose given name is Kim Naan-Joon, is the tallest member of BTS. RM is one of the group’s rappers and he’s just three inches taller than the group’s shortest member, singer/songwriter Jimin who was born, Park Ji-min. Jimin is 5 feet 8 inches.

Who is the oldest member of BTS?

Born December 4, 1992, Jin is the oldest member of BTS. He’s currently 26 years old. Raper Suga is the second oldest. He is currently 25 years old and was born on Mach 9, 1993.

What is BTS’ net worth?

Though their personal net worths are relatively even, combined, BTS is worth about $50 million. The group’s main source of income is their music career–and they’ve made most of their money through album sales. However, as they’ve gotten bigger, they also made money from appearing on TV and from endorsing various brands.

We expect the group’s net worth and the boys individual net worth’s to increase exponentially.

Who is the youngest member of BTS?

The youngest member of BTS is five years younger than Jin. Jungkook is just 21 years old. Born Jeon Jung-kook on September 1, 1997, Jungkook is a vocalist and the only BTS member to be honored with the Order of Cultural Merit by the South Korean President. His young, but mighty.

How many awards does BTS have?

So far, BTS has 61 awards and 115 nominations including Billboard Awards, Japan Gold Disc Awards, and Asia Artist awards.

