This Video Of Jin Playing Football With BTS Is Everything

Apparently, boys just wanna have fun too! This video of Jin playing football with BTS during a concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, had fans going wild. It seems the boys have an affinity for the sport. 10 days ago, BTS member Jungkook scored a touchdown on stage at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Yesterday, Jin took it upon himself to join in on the fun. But alas, the 26-year-old singer didn’t make it very far. His band members tackled him as he attempted to make his way across the stage. The game ended up in an epic group hug. Are you surprised? This is a band full of love and support. We’re obsessed with them. And so is the internet!

The seven-member crew — Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin — was in the Garden State for their final U.S. stop on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. Fans in the audience caught the game on their phones and people on Twitter have been going crazy for the football-turned-hug moment.

It all began when V turned to the crowd and asked, “Who is the running back?” Jin then quickly volunteered, yelling “Me!” a la Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. He then balled up a face towel in his arms, as you do, and said, “Let me show a trick. Three, two, one…go!” just before racing across the stage. He was stopped ~super quickly~ though. After about three, maybe four, steps, the singer was totally ambushed. Hence the bear hug that follows.

When asked how he felt about being blocked so fast, Jin took the opportunity to tell each of his bandmates what he thought of them. He yelled, “You, and you, and you, you, you: SO BAD BOY!”

So. Bad. Boy. We are deceased. Enjoy. And you’re welcome.